Drag Race is bringing back 90 minute episodes after weeks of backlash over its condensed run time.

Season 15 of the reality phenomenon has been criticised by fans, critics and even contestants for its abbreviated 60 minute episodes.

Drag Race instalments have run for 90 minutes, including adverts since season 10. With the show’s move to MTV, weekly episodes went down to an hour, with fans complaining that this didn’t give the queens the opportunity to shine.

On Thursday, it was announced that 90 minute episodes will be released – but not until episode 11, which airs on 11 March.

The longer episodes will drop on streamer WOW Presents Plus globally outside of the US. MTV will make the longer episodes available for viewers in the US.

It’s believed MTV cut down the show’s run time to make room for the controversial, and poorly reviewed, Real Friends of WeHo.

As a result, the runway portions of the show have been cut dramatically, and fans are no longer privy to judges’ deliberations.

The queens of Drag Race season 15 have shared their disappointment in the shorter episodes.

Salina EsTitties wrote: “We worked too hard and invested too much money for a 45 min edit… and I say this as a viewer and fan of the show. I just wanted to see more of the gals.”

Aura Mayari said: “Yeah that was a fast one… so this is every Friday huh”. Replying to a fan who said they “don’t even remember what happened,” Aura added: “So many stories told unheard”.

Even the cast of the Real Friends of WeHo – a Real Housewives-style reality show featuring, you guessed it, gay men in West Hollywood – have suggested they aren’t pleased.

Jaymes Vaughan, who is the husband of Mean Girls star Jonathan Bennett, said: “I would like 120 minutes of Drag Race. If there’s anything I can do to get that, that’s what I would like.

Brad Goreski, who’s also a judge on Canada’s Drag Race, said: “The [Drag Race] fanbase is always super passionate. That’s why we love them. They’re right to be upset if they want to be upset, but as talent on the show, we’re not responsible for where the show ends up. I don’t have anything to do with the programming.

“I love the Drag Race community. I love the Drag Race fans and I will continue to love them, no matter what.”