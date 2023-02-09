Missing bisexual rugby player Levi Davis claimed he was being blackmailed by criminals and that his life was in danger in a chilling, resurfaced Instagram video.

The 24-year-old star has been missing since 29 October. He was last seen leaving a bar in the centre of Barcelona, Spain.

In the black-and-white video, Davis, looking blankly into the camera, says he was filmed performing various sexual acts while drugged after he met an unnamed individual. He then claims that the recordings were used to blackmail and manipulate him.

The former Bath winger can be heard saying: “My life is in danger… I beg that you listen and try to understand what I’m telling you,” before going on to list numerous claims, including police corruption and links to a government minister.

“I went to the police and asked if they could help me,” Davis says. “On many occasions I went to my family and friends who didn’t understand what was going on. They pleaded [with] me to find evidence… I’m now not safe.”

In November, Barcelona police confirmed that Davis’ passport had been found in the Spanish city’s port, leading to initial thoughts that he may have drowned. However, further investigations have ignited new theories that he could be being hunted by a crime gang.

Last month, the Spanish-language newspaper La Vanguardia reported that Davis, who appeared on The X Factor: Celebrity in 2019, owed £102,000 to a Somali organised-crime gang in the UK.

“Davis came to Barcelona fleeing from [the Somali mafia],” an anonymous source from the investigation team told the newspaper.

“He adopted a frenzied lifestyle and was in a very delicate situation.”

In his video, originally obtained by MailOnline, Davis also claims that confidential medical information was leaked and that he was not the first person to become a victim of the blackmailing group.

Davis goes on to say that he didn’t know how high the corruption goes but that the person responsible is “not a man of God”.

Investigators have also speculated that Davis was lured to Barcelona, saying they couldn’t “rule out” any hypothesis at this stage.

Who is Levi Davis?

The search to find rugby union player Levi Davis remains ongoing. (Getty Images/Harry Trump)

In September 2020, Davis became the first professional rugby union player to come out as bisexual while still playing, saying he had overcome a “sense of shame” to tell his teammates.

“I had hidden it well but I couldn’t keep it a secret any longer… I had to tell them, all of them, not just a few. I didn’t want it to turn into Chinese whispers,” he said at the time.

He added that his teammates had teased him playfully after he opened up about his sexuality.

“Then they began taking the p**s in a good-natured way, which I was relieved about,” he added.

“If they had been too tender-hearted, I would have been worried. I’m still a rugby player, after all!”

In an interview with PinkNews, Davis said he hadn’t planned on coming out when he did, but that his team was “massively proud” of him.