Two of the UK’s biggest arenas are set to undergo a loud, proud and colourful makeover in honour of Lesbian Visibility Week in April.

London’s OVO Arena Wembley and the OVO Hydro arena in Glasgow are set to be lit up with the colours of the lesbian Pride flag: orange, white and pink – to mark the annual week of lesbian celebration, which will be observed from Monday, 24 April to Sunday, 30 April this year.

Newly-released images from OVO show what the venues’ Lesbian Visibility Week light show might look like to passers-by during the course of the week.

Glasgow’s OVO Hydro is set to be lit up from Monday 24 April to Wednesday 26 April and again on Sunday 30 April, while the OVO Arena Wembley will be illuminated throughout the week.

Louise Bailey, Inclusion and Diversity Accelerator at OVO, said in a statement that the colourful displays will be an external reflection of the company’s internal commitment to LGBTQ+ equality.

“Here at OVO, we’re committed to building Belonging, not just because it’s the right thing to do but also because a more diverse and inclusive workforce is a happier, more engaged, and more productive one,” she said.

“We know that an environment where we all feel welcome and respected means we can do our best work. Ideas can be shared and challenged without fear. And we can do what’s right by our customers because we better reflect them, and understand their needs.”

Bailey added: “We know that gay women are twice as unlikely to be out in the workplace as gay men, and often feel misunderstood and under-supported. That’s why showing our support to this group, and all LGBTIAQ+ women and non-binary folks is important to us.”

Lesbian Visibility Week was first celebrated in the US in 1990 to champion better representation for queer women within the LGBTQ+ community. The centrepiece of the week is Lesbian Visibility Day, which is observed on 26 April.

Last November, the arch of Wembley Stadium, which stands just yards from the OVO Arena Wembley, was lit up in rainbow Pride flag colours during England’s FIFA World Cup 2022 match against the US in Qatar, in an expression of solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community.