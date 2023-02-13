Police have arrested a boy and a girl, both 15, on suspicion of murder, after trans girl Brianna Ghey was found with suspected stab wounds in a park in Warrington on Saturday (11 February).

Brianna’s death has provoked both sadness and anger among the trans community and beyond, with the schoolgirl’s family remembering her as “beautiful, witty, hilarious, strong, fearless” and “one-of-a-kind”.

Cheshire Police are investigating the case, which they say is not currently being treated as a hate crime.

What happened to Brianna Ghey?

Brianna Ghey was a 16-year-old trans girl, who attended Birchwood Community High School, in Warrington.

She was found in Linear Park in Culcheth, Cheshire, by members of the public. Emergency services were called at around 3pm but the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brianna Ghey shared updates from her life on TikTok

Brianna was an avid TikTok user, hosting to thousands of followers via her account, @gingerpuppyx, which has since been deleted. Many of her videos showed her lip-syncing to pop songs.

Just hours before she died, Brianna had posted a video which had received more than more than 8,000 comments before the account’s deletion, according to the Liverpool Echo. Many of the remarks expressed heartbreak over her death.

Why isn’t Brianna Ghey’s killing being treated as a hate crime?

At the moment, Cheshire Police are trying to establish a motive for the attack and trace the murder weapon which is why they are not currently treating Brianna’s death as a hate crime.

Detective chief superintendent Mike Evans said: “At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that the circumstances surrounding Brianna’s death are hate related.

“Patrols have been stepped up in the local area and officers will remain in the Culcheth area to provide reassurance and address any concerns that residents may have.”

Prior to the arrests, Evans described the attack as “targeted attack against Brianna”, and stressed there was no risk to the local community, the Manchester Evening News reported.

Tributes have been paid to the trans teenager

Brianna’s family have led the tributes and remembered her as a “much-loved daughter, granddaughter and baby sister”.

They added: “She was a larger-than-life character, who would leave a lasting impression on all that met her. Brianna was beautiful, witty and hilarious. Brianna was strong, fearless and one of a kind.

“The loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family and we know that the teachers and her friends who were involved in her life will feel the same.”

The family thanked everyone for their support and for the continued respect of their privacy.

Tributes have also flooded in on social media to remember Brianna and to call for trans equality and more sensitive discussion of trans lives in the media.

Many highlighted that Brianna’s legacy cannot be honoured correctly as the UK’s gender recognition law means she will be incorrectly assigned as male on her death certificate.

A Gender Recognition Certificate (GRC) allows trans people to be recognised properly on birth, death, marriage and civil partnership certificates.

Across the UK, trans people must submit a body of evidence, including a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria, before they can obtain one.

In December, Scotland passed legislation that would have removed the medical requirement, among other efforts to make the process simpler and more accessible. But last month, the UK government blocked the reform in a move that has been described as an unprecedented attack on devolution.