Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed for ‘treasonous’ call to split red and blue states

Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has been hit with a backlash after calling for a separation of blue and red states in the US – and some people have called it treasonous.

Anti-LGBTQ+ Republican Greene caused outrage after calling for America to undergo a “national divorce”, separating the country between her party and Democrats.

In a bizarre post on Twitter, the legislator ranted: “We need a national divorce. We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government. Everyone I talk to says this.

“From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are done.”

‘This is treasonous’

In response, many have condemned Trump-supporting Greene’s words as an act of treason, interpreting the message as a demand for a second Civil War in the US or a call to secede from the union.

Atlanta attorney and activist, Gerald A. Griggs, asked Marjorie Taylor Greene to represent everyone. He followed up the statement with a quote from the US Constitution.

“Please cease from calling a ‘Civil War’ under the guise of ‘National Divorce’,” he said. “You swore an oath to the United States of America and the State of Georgia to represent us. Please represent all of the people.”

Radio host, Dean Obeidallah, also responded with: “This is treasonous. Period. All who support Greene’s call to end the USA should have their citizenship revoked. Period. #Traitors.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene is no stranger to bizarre rants

This is not the first time Greene, who some see as a possible vice-presidential candidate in 2024, has appeared to go off the deep end. Addressing an audience of young Republicans at the end of last year, she spouted something about sex toys.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, at the New York Young Republicans Club Gala:



“By the way, you can pick up a butt plug or a dildo at Target and CVS nowadays. I don’t even know how we got here. …This is the state that we’re living in right now.” pic.twitter.com/99ftnsEyA5 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) December 11, 2022

“You can pick up a butt plug or a dildo at Target and CVS nowadays,” she said, while on stage. “I don’t even know how we got here. This is the state we’re living in right now.”

Butt plugs are currently not available at either store, although the right-wing conspiracy theorist may have been getting confused with sexual-health products.

Elsewhere in her garbled speech, Marjorie Taylor Greene, wearing a dress that might have been better suited for a funeral, called vice-president Kamala Harris “so bland” for the “whole gender-neutral thing” – which apparently just means wearing a denim jacket.