WWE superstar Daria Rae Berenato, better known as Sonya Deville, has shared photos of the beautiful moment she got engaged.

The women’s division superstar announced her engagement to girlfriend Toni Cassano on Wednesday (22 February) with a set of Instagram photos of the two celebrating.

Deville reportedly popped the question last week in front of friends and family, saying in her announcement: “It was always you.”

The couple began dating after meeting at one of Deville’s wrestling matches in April 2022, according to an interview with People.

“This is going to sound really cheesy, but I [knew she was the one] the second I saw her,” the WWE star said.

“I got her a front-row ticket to my show, and I was going to take her out to dinner after. But I didn’t have time to meet her before the show, so the first time I ever saw Toni was when I was doing my entrance, ready to wrestle, and I looked into the crowd.”

They bonded over easy-bake oven pizzas at 5am.

“I was instantly like, ‘This girl is the love of my life,'” 29-year-old Sonya Deville continued.

The WWE wrestler first joined the roster in 2015 after placing third in the sixth season of WWE’s reality show Tough Enough.

She later signed a contract with the wrestling company and was assigned to the developmental brand NXT, where she became a hit.

Speaking to CBS in 2019, she explained how it felt to accidentally come out during a conversation with Paul “Triple H” Levesque on Tough Enough.

When asked if she was in a relationship, Deville mentioned that she had a girlfriend without immediately realising the implication of her statement.

Nonetheless, she owned the accidental outing, saying that declaring it “on such a public platform was probably what made me have to be comfortable with it”.

She added: “No matter where you are in the world, you’re going to have people that accept you for who you are and you’re going to have people that don’t.

“My goal is to show my fans and my supporters that I’m not afraid of the critics and the haters.”