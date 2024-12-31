LGBTQ+ celebrities who got married or engaged in 2024

With 2024 drawing to a close, there’s been a whole lot of lovin’ in the LGBTQ+ community.

From gorgeous proposals to heart-warming wedding ceremonies, here’s a round-up of the queer celebrities who have married or got engaged this year.

Chrishell Stause and G Flip

Selling Sunset star Stause tied the knot with non-binary Australian singer-songwriter G Flip a little more than 12 months ago, but the couple renewed their vows in Australia in July, which coincided with Stause’s 43rd birthday.

“We laughed. We cried. We danced. We rode the bull. So incredibly grateful for my Aussie family. Never doing life without you @gflip,” Stause wrote in an Instagram post.

She’s previously revealed: “I am so happy. Being with G and having real confidence of knowing that I have my person, they have my back, it feels like I’ve found myself. That’s the confidence that you see [on Selling Sunset].”

Bradley Riches and Scott Johnston

Bradley (R) and Scott got engaged in April. (Instagram/@brad_riches)

Heartstopper star Bradley Riches got engaged to theatre director Scott Johnston during a romantic getaway to Italy in April.

Riches, who plays James McEwan in the hit Netflix show, shared a series of photos of the pair hugging and kissing while standing in a heart shape made of rose petals, overlooking the Italian coastline.

“Erm…yes,” Riches wrote, alongside a heart emoji.

“I never thought I’d find someone who gets me and loves me for me. I have always struggled connecting my emotions in relationships, then Scott came [along]. I felt safe and accepted and most importantly loved,” he said.

“I love you endlessly,” he added, flashing a silver ring on his index finger.

Nikki Blonsky and Hailey Jo Jenson

Nikki (R) and Hailey Jo married in an intimate ceremony. (Instagram)

Hairspray star Nikki Blonsky announced in July that she had married her long-term partner Hailey Jo Jenson in an intimate ceremony.

Blonsky said that the ceremony was “super special” and that she has never been happier than with her new spouse, who uses they/them pronouns.

“All I knew was that I wanted to marry Hailey,” Blonsky told Out magazine. “As long as Hailey showed up, we were good to go. Hailey and the person who was going to marry us,” she joked.

Blonsky revealed her sexuality by lip-syncing to the Diana Ross hit “I’m Coming Out” in a TikTok video in 2020.

Sonya Deville and Toni Cassano

Sonya Deville (L) married model Toni Cassano. (Getty)

Wrestling star Daria Berenato, who fights under the name Sonya Deville, married fitness model Toni Cassano in February, a year after getting engaged.

The ceremony took place at The Legacy Castle, in New Jersey, where both wore white.

Deville wrote on Instagram: “There [aren’t] words that can describe the magic of this past weekend. The love, the laughs, the happiness was surreal and a true dream come true for us both.”

The couple began dating after meeting at one of Deville’s bouts in April 2022, according to People magazine.

“This is going to sound really cheesy, but I [knew she was the one] the second I saw her,” the WWE star said.

“I got her a front-row ticket to my show, and I was going to take her out to dinner after. But I didn’t have time to meet her before the show, so the first time I ever saw Toni was when I was doing my entrance, ready to wrestle, and I looked into the crowd.”

Josh Cavallo and Leighton Morrell

Josh Cavallo (L) got engaged to partner Leighton Morrell (R) at his home football ground. (Getty/Instagram/Josh Cavallo)

Trailblazing out footballer Joshua Cavallo got engaged to electrician Leighton Morrell in March, popping the question on the pitch at Adelaide United FC’s stadium. Little wonder sparks flew.

“Starting this year with my fiancé,” Cavallo wrote alongside a post on X/ Twitter.

“Thank you Adelaide United for helping me set up this surprise. You have provided a safe space in football, one that I never in my dreams thought [I] could ever be possible.”

Since coming out publicly in 2021, Cavallo has been an advocate for inclusion in sport and has appeared as a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under.

Abbi Jacobson and Jodi Balfour

Fellow actresses Jodi and Abbi were married in New York. (Getty)

A League of Their Own star Abbi Jacobson married fellow actress Jodi Balfour in New York in June.

The wedding took place three years after their first date, Cultured magazine reported, and the happy couple shared their first dance to Aretha Franklin’s “Don’t Let Me Lose This Dream.” They first met in 2020 virtually, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ted Lasso star Balfour said: “Meeting Abbi felt like the pinnacle of a long-overdue step in my own evolution. I had a complex theory about my relationship to romance. Then I saw [her] standing outside her front door and thought, ‘Oh, I love this person’.”

Rico González and AC Mack

Professional wrestlers Rico González and AC Mack tied the knot at a beach ceremony in June.

“One sec… my husband is calling me,” Mack captioned a picture of the pair kissing, alongside a ring emoji.

González wrote on X/Twitter about the media attention on their wedding: “It’s not always easy to share this stuff for what feels like everyone to see but it’s more important [than] we think.”

