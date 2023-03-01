Ed Sheeran has announced a headline UK arena tour for 2023 – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer has confirmed his “only scheduled shows for UK & Europe this year”.

They’ll be in support of his recently announced upcoming album Subtract.

Fans can get their hands on Ed Sheeran tickets from 9am on 10 March via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

He will headline arenas in Manchester, London, Glasgow, Dublin and Paris this March and April.

The select run of shows will take place ahead of the album’s release on 5 May, which marks the last in his decade-spanning mathematical album era.

Announcing the album he said he’d been working on it for a decade “trying to sculpt the perfect acoustic album”.

He goes on to say “at the start of 2022, a series of events changed my life, my mental health, and ultimately the way I viewed music and art”.

This included his wife’s health, the death of his friend, Jamal Edwards and his court case, saying “in just over a week I replaced a decade’s worth of work with my deepest darkest thoughts”.

“For the first time, I’m not trying to craft an album people will like, I’m merely putting something out that’s honest and true to where I am in my adult life,” the singer added.

The tour dates will see Ed “play a host of fan favourites in addition to his yet-to-be-announced new single”, which marks the first from the album.

It comes two years after the release of his album Equals, which saw him embark on a huge world stadium tour.

The tour is currently in Australia and will head to North America across the summer following his new album release.

You can find out how to get tickets for his UK and European tour dates below.

When do tickets go on sale?

It’s been confirmed that tickets will go on general sale at 9am on Friday, 10 March.

They’ll be available to buy from Ticketmaster.

How to get Ed Sheeran presale tickets

Fans who pre-order his upcoming album from his official website will gain access to a presale.

You’ll need to pre-order it by 9am on Tuesday, 7 March. Those who have pre-ordered the album will receive details on how to access the presale.

This will take place from 9am on Wednesday, 8 March.

Head to Ed Sheeran’s official website to pre-order the album and find out more info.

What are the tour dates?