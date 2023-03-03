Libs of TikTok creator Chaya Raichik was given a taste of her own medicine after speaking to… well, let’s just say a far-from-packed room.

The anti-LGBTQ+ pundit spoke at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) this week.

The annual right-wing conference returned to Washington DC on Wednesday (1 March) to host such anti-LGBTQ+ pundits as Ted Cruz, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Donald Trump.

It is also set to host talks with hard-line right-wing representatives on matters such as as “who’s in charge of the border” and “sacking the woke playbook”.

Raichik joined panellists talk radio host Larry O’Connor, author Kurt Schlichter and L Brent Bozell III, the conservative activist, for a talk dedicated to the grilling of CNN host Don Lemon.

But the panel discussion – during which Bozell said he wanted to transition into Chaya Raichik, in what reports suggest was an attempt at humour – didn’t attract much of an audience.

LGBTQ+ activists pointed out the lack of a crowd. The venue appeared empty except but for a smattering of people and a few photographers.

Civil rights attorney Alejandra Caraballo posted images of the conference on Twitter, saying: “Turns out bots don’t attend conferences.”

Chaya Raichik mocking Taylor Lorenz for speaking to an empty room versus Chaya Raichik speaking to an empty room at CPAC.



Turns out that bots don't attend conferences. pic.twitter.com/Vx1gCJxkFD — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) March 2, 2023

The lack of interest was especially ironic considering the Libs of TikTok creator’s post in June of last year when she berated a talk moderated by Washington Post journalist Taylor Lorenz.

In the post, Raichik made fun of Lorenz for participating in a VidCon panel with what appeared to be very few attendees.

But, as many have pointed out, the pictures Raichik was commenting on appear to have been of an event where Lorenz was moderating, rather than being the centre of the discussion.

Raichik feuded with the journalist after Lorenz wrote an article publicising that the hard-right pundit was indeed running the anti-LGBTQ+ Twitter page.

Additionally, her report into Libs of TikTok later revealed that Raichik had attended the US Capitol insurrection in 2021, after software developer Travis Brown revealed the account’s previous Twitter handles.

“Pro-tip: if you want to run a viral moral-panic account for the worst people on Earth and stay anonymous, maybe start from scratch,” Brown wrote.