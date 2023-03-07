The Abu Bakr Trust – an Islamic charity that runs three schools and nurseries in the West Midlands – has urged followers to pray for protection against LGBTQ+ people.

Just a few months after Ofsted praised one of the trust’s schools for promoting British values, the trust has taken to Facebook to condemn LGBTQ+ people, saying they conduct “evil deeds”.

Followers were urged to pray for “protection against LGBTQ” people and told that homosexuality was a part of a “fallen culture.” The post said: “My Lord, save me and my family from what LGBTQ+ people do.”

According to a report in The Telegraph, staff used the trust’s social media channels to promote anti-LGBTQ+ views which resulted in the Charity Commission launching a compliance case to address any failings by the charity.

One of the charity’s schools that received government grants was labelled inadequate, but Ofsted praised a second one, saying it “clearly shows that fundamental British values are being actively promoted”.

Since the anti-LGBTQ+ views came to light, concerns have been raised and the government is being urged to look into campaigns seeking to remove LGBTQ+ teaching.

“The efforts of hate preachers, activists, community organisations and even schools to oppose teaching on inclusion and equality in the UK should be a major concern for the Department for Education (DfE),” Charlotte Littlewood, a researcher from the Henry Jackson Society, a foreign policy and national security think tank, said.

“This is a concerted effort to subvert British values and create a parallel moral value system that victimises minorities. For the sake of a cohesive multiculturalist Britain, politicians and government bodies need to forward a muscular liberalism that is vocal in their support of schools in this difficult time.”

She added that the DfE has the power to address things such as extremism and ensuring the importance of protecting vulnerable minorities within society.

A DfE spokesperson said: “Schools should be safe and welcoming places for all pupils and teachers. The Equality Act makes it unlawful to discriminate against individuals on the basis of protected characteristics, which include sexuality and sex, and we have issued guidance for schools to help them to comply with these duties.

“Independent schools are also required to meet the independent school standards at all times and where schools fail to meet the standards, they can be subject to further inspections and enforcement action.”

PinkNews has contacted the Abu Bakr Trust for comment.