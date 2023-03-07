LGBTQ+ people are the fastest growing group on Tinder, a study has found, with the majority of users saying their sexuality and gender identity has become more fluid in the past three years.

According to the research conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Tinder, the number of LGBTQ+ members on the platform has more than doubled in the past two years.

The study – which surveyed 4,000 18 to 25 year olds who were actively dating in the US, UK, Australia and Canada between 21 January and 7 February – found that 33 per cent agree that their sexuality is more fluid.

Similarly, 29 per cent of participants said their gender identity had become more fluid in the past three years.

A large majority of those surveyed (84 per cent) said they remained hopeful and optimistic when it comes to dating and relationships.

Self-care remained the highest priority for 18 to 25 year olds using the app, with 80 per cent agreeing self-love is a main concern, while 79 per cent said they wanted any prospective partner to share the same priority.

Keen to redefine old beliefs, 56 per cent of young daters said the term “hook-up” is outdated and means something different to the younger generation than it does to older age groups.

Those asked, defined hooking up as part of the dating process which offers a way to explore connection without labelling. They also said it was nothing to be ashamed or secretive about.

Inspired by the findings of the study, Tinder has launched its first global campaign, called “It Starts With A Swipe”. It aims to celebrate the diversity of modern dating, sexuality and the possibilities that offers.

Tinder launched in 2012 and has since been downloaded more than 530 million times.

Research released by dating app Hinge at the start of 2023 showed that the app’s bisexual users were three times more likely to have never been on a queer date than other members of the LGBTQ+ community.

This was despite 87 per cent of bisexual Hinge daters expressing a desire to explore their sexuality.

According to the report, reasons for bi users’ lack of queer experiences included that they weren’t comfortable discussing their dating history.

Meanwhile, 21 per cent of bisexual Hinge daters reported that they’d never had a queer date experience because they hadn’t come out to family or friends.