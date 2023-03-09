The Yellowjackets season two trailer, starring Melanie Lynskey and Christina Ricci, has officially dropped – and things are about to get very dark indeed.

The hit Showtime series follows a high-school soccer team who become stranded in the wilderness for 19 months in 1996 after their plane crashes. Fast forward over two decades later, and we learn that the trauma of the crisis has had a profoundly dark impact upon the survivors.

Going between past and present, we follow housewife Shauna (Lynskey and Sophie Nélisse), geeky Misty (Ricci and Samantha Hanratty), queer icon Taissa (Tawny Cypress and Jasmin Savoy Brown) and Natalie (Juliette Lewis and Sophie Thatcher).

Season one was a resounding success, gaining a huge LGBTQ+ cult following – and season two looks sure to follow in its footsteps. Set to Florence and the Machine’s deeply unsettling No Doubt “Just A Girl” cover, the trailer teases plenty of tension, mystery – and violent goings-on.

Yellowjackets season two trailer

It kicks off with a creepy monologue from Van (Liv Hewson), saying: “Once upon a time, there was a place called the Wilderness. It was beautiful, but it was also violent and misunderstood. And it waited and waited to befriend whoever arrived.”

We finally get to meet adult Van, after fans were led to believe she might have died in the first season after suffering from a brutal werewolf attack. Lauren Ambrose will be bringing the adult Van to life as a prominent character in the upcoming season.

The #Yellowjackets: Just a group of girls, who’ve had it up to here.



Season 2 premieres 03.24.23 pic.twitter.com/LCYJOaToyW — Yellowjackets (@yellowjackets96) March 9, 2023

And as uncomfortable and shocking truths comes out in the present day, back in the wilderness, the girls are grappling with childbirth, ritualistic chanting, human sacrifice and (naturally) cannibalism.

Meanwhile in the present day, Misty is growing suspicious of the complex web of lies, Shauna risks being exposed and everyone is just as angry as ever.

The trailer has gagged fans who are ready for the second season to finally hit screens. “I have chills this is going to be so insane, TV is back baby,” one person wrote. While another added: “Holy f**k!!! I’m crying tears of joy!”

LET'S GO! This shit be having me on the edge of my seat https://t.co/88QLVqnIMo — Django Fett (@tresgold) March 9, 2023

TAIVAN NATION ARE WE ALIVE CAUSE I CERTAINLY AM NOT #yellowjackets pic.twitter.com/pUeARaONy6 — JIMBO 🐝 (@vanscargoshorts) March 9, 2023

omggg I cannot wait for this !! The casting is everything!!

About 2 weeks away let’s goooooooo #YellowJackets https://t.co/CHsQTG0fWh — Jay Casanova (@bigbuckzjay_) March 9, 2023

DUDE NO WARNING NO NOTHING. THIS WAS A JUMPSCARE — An (@shaunasknife) March 9, 2023

i support women's rights but most importantly i support women's wrongs #YellowJackets pic.twitter.com/iJPdCFl98c — Olive • So Help Me MGH (@AneelaKinRit) March 9, 2023

Speaking about what to expect, co-showrunner Jonathan Lisco teased to EW: “If we do our jobs right, the eating of a person will not be the most transgressive thing that these young women do in the wilderness. That’s just the tip of the iceberg.

“If season one was about our teen characters learning to adapt to their harsh surroundings, season two is where it all explodes.”

And the cast’s experiences sound brutal. “It was just so intense,” Ambrose said about filming, “How are we ever going to recover from that?”

While Simone Kessell, who plays adult Lottie, added: “I feel like I’ve been in a car accident. I’m still, like, shaking from it. It’s insane.”

Yellowjackets season two premieres on 24 March on Paramount+.