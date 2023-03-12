The 95th Academy Awards are underway in Hollywood, and this year’s nominees have brought their fashion A-game to the red carpet.

While the 2023 awards circuit has brought no shortage of fabulous fashion, the 95th Academy Awards did not disappoint with the glitz and glamour we’ve come to expect from the biggest night in Hollywood.

The most hotly anticipated red carpet of the year (which is, in fact, champagne this year) saw our favourite stars serve up some of the best looks of the season, with nominees and presenters alike vying for the title of Best Dressed.

As usual, there were showstopping gowns and timeless silhouettes: think Best Actress nominees Michelle Yeoh and Ana de Armas, who lit up the champagne carpet in Dior and Louis Vuitton. On the other end of the spectrum, Best Supporting Actress nominees Angela Bassett and Stephanie Hsu had major fashion moments ahead of the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Check out the best-dressed stars on the Oscars 2022 red carpet below.

Fan Bingbing

Fan Bingbing attends the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on 12 March 2023 (Allen J. Schaben/ Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

X Men star Fan Bingbin is China’s highest paid actress, and quite honestly, this exquisite Tony Ward Couture gown befits that title. Let’s just say that tonight, she invented emerald green.

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox at the 95th Annual Academy Awards held at Ovation Hollywood on 12 March 2023 (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

If there’s one thing Laverne Cox is going to do, it’s give you a performance on the red carpet. The queen of early red carpet arrivals wore custom Vera Wang, swishing her baby blue train all over the champagne carpet in a way that left us in no doubt that She Owns Everything.

Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow at the 95th Annual Academy Awards held at Ovation Hollywood on 12 March 2023 (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

A lady that knows exactly how to find her light and her angles, model and activist Winnie Harlow turned it out in a sherbet lemon archival Armani gown – a colour few people can pull off. No choice but to stan.

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham at the 95th Annual Academy Awards on 12 March 2023 (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Ashley Graham isn’t one to let a dress wear her, and it was no different with this this gorgeous custom Alberta Ferretti gown. She just knows she’s serving!

Malala Yousafzai

Malala Yousafzai attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on 12 March 2023 (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

The very definition of sparkling on the red carpet, Malala came through in a showstopping Ralph Lauren silver sequinned gown. 10/10, no notes.

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose is all smiles on the Oscars 2023 red carpet. (Getty/Arturo Holmes)

Should we say it? We’re going to say it. Ariana DeBose did the thing. The queen of award show rapping herself is looking radiant in this Versace gown.

Also, this wink? We are SWOONING.

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne. (Kevin Mazur/Getty)

Red, for filth. This is Elie Saab FW21 Couture is a winning silhouette and a classic colour, meaning Cara Delevingne can pull it off with ease. We’re here for it.

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh is always one to look out for on the red carpet. (Arturo Holmes/Getty)

This is the first year that the Oscars red carpet isn’t actually red, and we’re wondering whether Florence Pugh knew this beforehand. While her Valentino gown is blending into the carpet a little, it’s gorgeous nonetheless.

Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey. (Gilbert Flores/Getty Images)

Category is: Tulle! Star of the upcoming live action The Little Mermaid remake Halle Bailey is evidently very committed to the cause, arriving on the red carpet looking like a fully fledged Disney princess in peppermint green.

Sandra Oh

Sandra Oh. (Mike Coppola/Getty)

Killing Eve star Sandra Oh looks ethereal in this mustard Giambattista Valli Couture gown. She also looks a little bit like she’s stepping out onto the RuPaul’s Drag Race ‘Night of a 1000 Beyoncés’ runway, donning her version of “Hold Up” couture. Here for it.

Allison Williams

Allison Williams. (Arturo Holmes/Getty)

Another star opting for Giambattista Valli Couture is M3GAN star Allison Williams in baby pink. This train is truly stealing the show already.

Danai Gurira

Danai Gurira in Jason Wu (Arturo Holmes/Getty)

A black gown is always a winner, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Danai Gurira looks elegant in this Jason Wu offering.

Stephanie Hsu

Stephanie Hsu. (Allen J. Schaben/Getty)

Stephanie Hsu is up for Best Supporting Actress for her joint role as Joy and Jobu in Everything Everywhere All at Once, and in this billowing, hot pink Valentino gown, she is making it clear that she is here to win. Everything, everywhere crossed.

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett. (Arturo Holmes/Getty)

Also up for Best Supporting Actress is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star and queen of doing the thing, Angela Bassett. She’s looking like the most divine Quality Street wrapper to ever exist in this Moschino look, and that clutch bag – is it a planet? – is a glorious edition. Serving royalty.

Ava Duvernay

Ava DuVernay. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images)

Award-winning director Ava Duvernay stuns in Louis Vuitton. This glittering cape is a big winner, and the gloves and belt are a perfect addition. Here for this, from top to bottom. Toot.

Tems

Tems. (Arturo Holmes/Getty)

Grammy award winner Tems is one of the songwriters behind tonight’s Oscar-nominated Rihanna track, “Lift Me Up”. She’s making her desire to win very clear with this statement Lever SS23 Couture piece, and it’s doing the job: this is easily one of the night’s most eye-catching get ups. It’s giving alternative wedding dress and we are eating it up.

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain. (Arturo Holmes/Getty)

Last year’s Best Actress winner Jessica Chastain is the literal embodiment of dripping in jewels in this Gucci gown, while her hair and necklace are very much giving old Hollywood glamour. A winning combination.

Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh. (Mike Coppola/Getty)

Everything Everywhere All at Once‘s Michelle Yeoh is highly anticipated to bag the Best Actress gong tonight, hoping to fight off tough competition from Cate Blanchett and Michelle Williams. If she does, she’ll be the first openly Asian women to win the Best Actress award in the Academy’s 95-year history.

She’s looking like an angel in Dior tonight.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga. (Getty/Mike Coppola)

Lady Gaga is nominated for Best Original Song for her Top Gun: Maverick hit “Hold My Hand”, and she’s also rumoured to be performing the number, too. On the red carpet, though, she’s giving an almost throwback to her 2011 “Government Hooker” look at the Mugler fashion show.

Janelle Monáe

Janelle Monáe. (Mike Coppola/Getty)

Janelle Monáe is serving Black, non-binary excellence in Vera Wang. Watching Monáe’s fashion evolution over the course of the 2023 awards season has been such a joy.

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson. Mike Coppola/Getty)

Glass Onion: Knives Out star Kate Hudson is looking very, very expensive in Louis Vuitton. Not too sure about the wispy bits of tulle around the sleeves, but other than that, a very solid effort indeed.

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett. (Arturo Holmes/Getty)

Alongside Michelle Yeoh, Cate Blanchett is the one to keep your eyes on tonight. She’s nominated for the Best Actress award for her role as the toxic lesbian conductor Lydia Tár in Tár, and if she wins, it will be the second Best Actress gong sitting on her mantel piece.

She looks great in this Louis Vuitton piece. I can’t quite describe it, but she looks cozy. If I were Cate Blanchett, you’d catch me at the back, curled up and having a nap.

Ana de Armas

Ana de Armas. (Getty/Mike Coppola)

She was great in Blonde, and she looks great on the champagne carpet in this champagne Louis Vuitton dress. She’s up for Best Actress, and then she’s speeding off to a wedding, if this bridal gown is anything to go by.

Melissa McCarthy

Melissa McCarthy. (Getty/ Kayla Oaddams)

Ursula the sea witch is going to PROM, baby. If her chilling cackle in The Little Mermaid trailer is anything to go by, we could be seeing Melissa McCarthy up for her very own Oscar next year. For now, we’ll just have to enjoy her in this poofy, tomato-red offering.

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek.(Mike Coppola/Getty)

Salma Hayek is serving Gucci goldfish! Honestly, this is just a super fun, vibrant look. More fringe, tassels and sequins on the red carpet, please.