Awards season is in full swing, and the spotlight was on London this evening as the stars of the big screen assembled on the red carpet at the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards.

One of the most high-profile events of awards season, the EE British Academy Film Awards arrived at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall on 19 February with its annual celebration of outstanding films from the past year.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated ceremony, which is the most prestigious event in British cinema and often predicts who might triumph in the Oscars race, there’s been no shortage of chatter around the nominations. All Quiet On The Western Front, The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Elvis and Tár are this year’s top BAFTA nominees – but of course there’s much more to the ceremony than the prizes.

Welcoming back the BAFTAs in all its glory, industry veterans and rising stars alike put on a captivating display with their very best fashion finery on the red carpet. Purple pride came courtesy of Viola Davis, Angela Bassett and Jodie Turner Smith. Munroe Bergdorf rocked a glamorous yet decidedly dark lace dress, while Florence Pugh served panache in goldfishtail gown, with a host of other celebrity arrivals confirming that this year’s awards is definitely one of the most starriest on record.

From fantastical gowns to refreshingly modern twists on red carpet attire, scroll ahead for the best-dressed stars at the 2023 BAFTA Awards, updated live as guests arrived at Royal Festival Hall.

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis has got the arm-on-hip pose locked down. (Getty/Dominic Lipinski)

Jamie Lee Curtis couldn’t choose between a power suit moment, or a full, flowing, satin gown get-up, so she decided to rock both. It’s a bold look, and bares a troubling resemblance to RuPaul’s Drag Race‘s Alexis Mateo’s “Come Home Papi!” couture, but it’s Jamie Lee Curtis, so it gets a thumbs up. Curtis is up for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Deirdre Beaubeirdre in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose stuns in nude illusion. (Getty/Dominic Lipinski)

Ariana DeBose, who last year made history as the first queer woman of colour to win an Oscar for her role in West Side Story, looks radiant in this dripping with jewels eleganza.

Viola Davis

Viola Davis never misses. (Getty/Dominic Lipinski)

It’s simple but it’s chic, and that shoulder cape is what makes this deep purple look ascend from great to gorgeous. Viola Davis up for the coveted Best Actress gong, for her role in The Woman King – despite the film being snubbed entirely by the Oscars.

Michelle Yeoh

A toot for the power suit. (Getty/Dominic Lipinski)

Michelle Yeoh owns 51 per cent of this company! She may also own a BAFTA ‘Best Actress’ award too, if this evening goes in her favour. She’s up for her leading role as Evelyn in the interdimensional dark comedy Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Jodie Turner-Smith

Jodie Turner-Smith leaves jaws on the floor in this feathered look. (Getty/Samir Hussein)

Anne Boleyn star Jodie Turner-Smith is the first big head-turner of the night as she arrives draped in purple feathers. The multiple purple tones, the sheer shoulder piece, plus that *chefs kiss* make-up? This could be a contender for top toot of the night already. The only one remaining question is: are those flip sequins?

Munroe Bergdorf

Night of 1000 Morticia Addams, maybe? (Getty/Dominic Lipinski)

Munroe Bergdorf looks like the villain everyone would root for in a witchy, gothic superhero movie. Either that, or she’s attending the funeral of her very rich but very unwell husband, whom she managed to convince to take out an expensive life insurance policy shortly before his unexplained death. Either way, this lacy black catsuit is an absolute, undeniable serve.

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh rocks a big, bold and beautiful orange gown. (Getty/Samir Hussein)

First off, props to Don’t Worry Darling‘s Florence Pugh for opting for orange. It’s a tricky colour to make work, as it can often look either too garish or make for an odd contrast against the red carpet. This, however, is nothing short of stunning. The mountainous tulle is in all the right places, creating a distinguished look from a classic silhouette. Plus, Pugh gets major kudos for the hair, which looks as tulle-like and as sculptured as the gown itself.

Cate Blanchett

Conventional, but it works. (Getty/Mike Marsland)

A simple, black floor-length gown for Cate Blanchett, who could be walking away tonight with the Best Actress award for her performance as troubled, lesbian conductor Lydia Tár in Tár. It’s not groundbreaking, but the layered pearls are a nice touch, as are the fringe cut-off sleeves. That blue ribbon is to signify solidarity with refugees.

Angela Bassett

Not sure how Angela Bassett plans on washing her hands. (Getty/John Phillips)

Trend alert: purple, apparently. Even without the giant petal sleeves this would be winner, considering that gorgeous mauve colour and clever accompanying purse. But the sleeves are what catch the eye, and catching the eye is what the BAFTA red carpet is all about. Bassett could also be about to get a gong for Best Supporting Actress, for her scene-stealing role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Cynthia Erivo

Metallic fringe? Oh, werk. (Getty/David M. Benett)

Wowing and bowing at this one, Cynthia Erivo! I have a desperate to touch this metallic bronze gown and its accompanying train, as I need to know if the fringe is actually constructed of metallic strips, or are more of a party confetti-based material. We need to know!

Emma Thompson

Emma Thompson wins the BAFTA for baggiest trousers. (Getty/Dave J Hogan)

The baggy trousers! The chunky ZARA-esque trainers! The coat hanging off the shoulders! An all round win tonight for Emma Thompson, who manages to make a red carpet staple look surprisingly fresh.

Anya Taylor-Joy

It’s a look, alright. (Getty/Stephane Cardinale – Corbis)

Ah, The Menu star Anya Taylor-Joy is going for the most-memed outfit of the night, it seems. We can already hear the sound of thousands of tweeters pressing send on variations of ‘Me moving from my bed to the sofa’. This doesn’t look like the most comfy or practical outfit, nor is it the most visually appealing of the night. But it’s a head-turner, for sure. Toot?

Lily James

Lily James stuns in an elegant white gown. (Getty/David M. Benett)

I don’t know how to explain it, but Lily James’ dress and Munroe Bergdorf’s dress should star in the same film.

Naomi Ackie

Safe but solid. (Getty/Scott Garfitt)

The futuristic, iridescent corset piece elevates Naomi Ackie’s look from standard red carpet fare to contemporary cyber couture. Love!

Gwendolyn Christie

Wednesday star Gwendolyn Christie (Getty/John Phillips)

This layered black gown is simultaneously bizarre and brilliant, classic with just the slightest hint of avant-garde in the PVC neck and shoulder piece.

Sheila Atim

Shelia Atim looks out of this world. (Getty/Samir Hussein)

Shelia Atim looks likes she stepped into a vat of mercury before heading to the red carpet and honestly, she looks like a piece of art. One of the night’s most lavish looks, by far.