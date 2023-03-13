Drake has announced a headline North American tour for 2023 and tickets go on sale soon.

The rapper has revealed details of the It’s All a Blur tour, which will see him joined by 21 Savage.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 17 March via Ticketmaster.

He announced the tour news on social media via a video, which featured clips of the artist in the studio and performing for crowds.

According to Live Nation, “the title [It’s All a Blur] is a celebration of the last decade and sums up Drake’s sentiment about the unprecedented run as he gets ready to hit the road.”

It will kick off on 16 June in New Orleans and wraps up on 5 September in Glendale, with dates in his hometown of Toronto to be confirmed, according to Live Nation.

The tour will mark the rapper’s first US run since 2018, when he co-headlined a tour with Migos, while his last tour was Assassination Vacation across Europe in 2019.

Since then he’s dropped four albums including Scorpion, Certified Lover Boy, Honestly, Nevermind and Her Loss alongside 21 Savage.

Fans can expect to hear tracks from those four albums, alongside some of his biggest hits like “Hotline Bling”, “One Dance”, “Hold On, We’re Going Home” and more.

You can find out how to get tickets, presale info and the full tour schedule below.

When do Drake tickets go on sale?

The general sale takes place from 12pm local time 17 March via ticketmaster.com.

A number of presales are taking place across the week. They will start at 12pm local time on 15 March.

Each city and venue has different presales taking place including a Cash App presale and Platinum presale, so fans can check their local listings for more details.

You can see the full tour schedule below.