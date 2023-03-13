Oscars 2023: Michelle Yeoh finally gets her flowers as best actress: ‘This is history in the making’
Michelle Yeoh has become the first Asian winner of the best actress Oscar for her phenomenal performance in superhero comedy Everything Everywhere All at Once.
In one of the most emotional moments of the 95th Academy Awards, Michelle Yeoh scooped the coveted prize for best actress for her triumphant turn in Everything Everywhere All at Once, making her the first Asian star to win best actress in the ceremony’s 95-year history.
The creative multiverse adventure swept the top categories at the ceremony, taking home awards for best picture, best director and original screenplay.
After being embraced by her castmates, Yeoh was presented with the award on stage by Halle Berry, who was the first woman of colour to win a best actress Oscar in 2002 for Monster’s Ball.
Accepting her statuette, Yeoh began: “For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities.
“This is proof that dreams do come true. And ladies, don’t let anybody tell you that you are ever past your prime.”
The actress went on to dedicate her award to her mother, and all mothers around the world, “because they are the superheroes, and without them, none of us would be here tonight.”
Yeoh also thanked her extended family in Hong Kong: “Thank you for letting me stand on your shoulders, for giving me a leg up,” she continued.
“This is history in the making.”
Naturally, fans are all kinds of emotional at Yeoh’s win.
