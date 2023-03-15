Rapper Lil Nas X has apologised to the trans community after facing a huge backlash, following a joke about transitioning.

In a since-deleted tweet, the Grammy-award-winning artist posted a photo of a woman who looks similar to him, with the caption: “The surgery was a success.”

The post faced huge criticism from the LGBTQ+ community, who saw it as mocking the trans community at a time when they are already facing hatred from mainstream media and politicians.

Earlier this month, Tennessee politicians outlawed drag performances in the presence of children and bans them from occurring within 1,000ft of schools, public parks, or places of worship. This is just one of many legislative attacks in the US this year.

Meanwhile, a recent study from The Trevor Project found that 25 per cent of young Black trans and non-binary people in the US have attempted to take their own lives.

Lil Nas X apologizes to the trans community after being accused of mocking transitioning in a now-deleted post. pic.twitter.com/f8mdWEQ4kA — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 14, 2023

As one Twitter user pointed out to the Lil Nas X: “You’re a gay cis male, why are you making transitioning a punchline of a joke?”

To which the rapper initially responded: “I’m literally just saying she looks like me, y’all cannot be f**king serious.” And when asked why he included surgery in the joke, he added: “Because she has titties? Are you dense?”

However as the anger grew, he issued another statement, saying: “Apologies to the trans community I definitely handled that situation with anger instead of considering why it was not cool. Much love to you guys. Sorry.”

apologies to the trans community i def handled that situation with anger instead of considering why it was not cool. much love to you guys. sorry — i am reading all that (@LilNasX) March 14, 2023

Although people were pleased Lil Nas X had admitted his error, he almost immediately backtracked by mocking a Black trans woman who called him out.

“Baby, this apology ain’t it! You need to apologise to the trans community in material ways that include money, sharing your platform to raise awareness… this is fake as hell!” she wrote.

To which Lil Nax X simply replied: “Girl eat my a**.”

For many this has overshadowed his apology, with one person writing: “So once again you’re responding with spite and vitriol instead of engaging with the very valid criticism coming from an actual trans person.

“And you’re cool with your fans harassing and sending threats to a Black trans woman who named the ways your apology fell short.”

Not Lil Nas X telling a Black trans woman to eat his ass after being told his apology wasn’t acceptable, in turn causing his fans to harass her.



I’m no longer a fan. — Venus Kii Thomas 🌈 (@venuskiithomas) March 14, 2023

Celebrities acting like they are not global capitalist entities needs to stop! Nothing they do is with out calculation! It’s sick that’s @LilNasX is using the trans community for attention during a time when attention needs to be focused on protecting our community! — hurge impact mursic (@edgeslayer) March 14, 2023

this is the weakest apology ever, if you’re genuinely sorry, use your platform to raise awareness on the trans genocide no one is speaking on, speak on the anti trans bills being implemented in our country @LilNasX https://t.co/eXmlvBtCXP — venus ⭐️🪐💕🧚🏽‍♀️ (@klept_hoemania) March 14, 2023

Some have pointed out his track record for making uncomfortable jokes, such as pretending to be pregnant.

“Some of his antics are causing really frustrating conversations for trans people, specifically Black trans folks. His fake pregnancy photos opened up an ugly can of worms and today’s transition joke feels similar,” another fan wrote.

Others have said his trolling has gone too far, although some are saying the anger should be reserved those responsible for the anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.

I think we’re rubbing up on the clear limitations of troll-as-persona with Lil Nas X cause this constant need to make weird (unfunny) trans jokes is… pic.twitter.com/DPiTlvo1HR — got the love, and one day soon (@NotreesNoneEver) March 14, 2023

mmkay nobody is obligated to accept an apology, it’s perfectly reasonable to ask a rich person to use their resources for good, and most importantly SO many trans folk are getting shat on in the replies. regardless of his words hes directly caused that. like why even say this?? https://t.co/bZNVUOsQcV — the bear minimum 🔆 (@bodcomplex) March 14, 2023

you really should at the very least bring awareness to the dangers trans people in america are being put in considering https://t.co/5YlUP9CyXG — Knickolai (@burblebutt) March 14, 2023

ppl laughing at this cisgender man shitting on a trans woman for wanting him to use his platform to benefit trans people meanwhile there are hundreds of anti trans bills across the country & it's completely reasonable to want a celebrity to speak out about it… https://t.co/h9pzNt56zq — 🎠 cat/alyx 🎠 is saddled with unnecessary feelings (@catherinesclaws) March 15, 2023