StereoType is the gender neutral clothing brand aiming to ‘empower’ kids

StereoType is the new gender neutral clothing brand for kids and teenagers to “express themselves authentically”.

The clothing brand, which is based in San Francisco aims to “empower kids” with their gender-free apparel.

They’re based online and you can shop their entire collection at stereotypekids.com.

The gender neutral clothing brand is home to hoodies, leggings, caps, sweatpants, blazers and two skirts, including their newest offering.

This is their Athletic Skirt, with the brand describing their statement skirt as the hero product of the entire collection.

“No other kids clothing brand has a skirt that’s made for both boys and girls,” the brand says.

There’s also the Hero Skirt, which is their imaginative, dress-up favourite as it’s a skirt that turns into a cape.

The brand is also home to adult clothing that matches the children’s range. (StereoType)

As well as their children’s range, the brand is also home to t-shirts, hoodies, caps and beanies for adults.

They’re the same designs as the kids clothing, so you can match for everyday outings and help them feel even more comfortable in their outfits.

StereoType say: “It was born with the mission to celebrate individuality and freedom of expression by blending traditional ideas of boy’s and girl’s wear.”

They combine elements of style, design, sustainability and comfort to “inspire creativity, individuality and freedom of expression”.

StereoType’s gender neutral clothing collection

The gender neutral clothing collection from StereoType features skirts, hoodies and sweatpants. You can find out more about their main collection below.

Athletic Skirt – StereoType’s athletic skirt is the company’s newest item making a statement and the hero product of the collection. Price: $119

Hero Skirt – The skirt that turns into a cape and the cape that turns into a skirt – whether you are twirling into action, or soaring into sparkle space. This dress-up favorite will elevate playtime and open up the joy of imagination. Price: $85

Boombox Blazer – The boombox blazer is their modern approach to a hoodie. Made from 100 percent recycled yarn, the blazer has a faux coin pocket at the top that’s edged with gold lurex ribbon, patch pockets on each side, and is embellished with a purple boombox and dandelion patches. Price: $129

Sweet Sweats – Made from 100 percent recycled cozy cotton, French Terry, the sweat pants are highlighted with black sparkle stripes down the sides, gold boombox and dandelion patch details. Price: $70

Stereo Gold-Tipped Zip Hoodie – The Stereo gold-tipped zip front hoodie features a StereoType logo on the front with black and white embroidery and gold lurex ribbon at the hood. Price: $98

Stereo Leggings – The brand’s signature leggings are made of organic cotton-spandex mix and have a sparkle stripe going down the side. Price: $50

Boombox Beanie – Their beanie hat that’s embroidered pink boombox logo patch. Price: $30

Boombox Baseball Cap – This adjustable cotton baseball cap is embroidered with the boombox logo. Price: $30

To shop all of StereoType’s products head to stereotypekids.com.