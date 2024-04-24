Popular London-based label Duke + Dexter is launching its first ever clothing collection – and this is how to buy it.

The brand – known for their loafers with hand painted designs – is expanding its offering with a ready-to-wear collection.

The Duke + Dexter clothing collection will be available to buy from 2pm BST on 25 April exclusively at dukeanddexter.com.

Get ready to start your engines – no, for once this isn’t a Drag Race reference – as the aesthetic takes inspiration from vintage motorsport designs.

Duke + Dexter describes it as a “collection for those of you chasing the adrenaline of white knuckle driving,” as well as promising the same, unparalleled level of quality as the popular loafers.

The apparel offering features graphics created by Duke + Dexter’s in-house designers, which have been treated with a custom fade-out dye for an aged, work-in look.

The t-shirts, hoodies and jackets all have a boxy, oversized style in white, charcoal grey, oat marl and black.

The first drop of the Duke Racing collection features five tees, four hoodies, which are priced at £160 each.

While the black vintage-style racing jacket complete with the brand’s logo is priced at £300.

Fans of the cult-favourite brand are loving the first clothing collection, with one commenting: “This is looking so good that jacket is a must for me.”

Somebody wrote said: “Need the lot!”

Another said: “Wow didn’t see this coming! Can’t wait.”

Of course, it wouldn’t a Duke + Dexter release without a pair of loafers, and this upcoming collection doesn’t disappoint.

The Duke Racing collection features a range of Printed Penny Loafers featuring the red, black and white colours of the apparel.

To shop the Duke + Dexter clothing collection from 2pm BST on 25 April head to dukeanddexter.com.