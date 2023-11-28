9 sustainable styles you need to shop from Plant Faced Clothing

Plant Faced Clothing is the sustainable streetwear brand you need to know about.

The UK-based brand is focused on making 100 percent ethical, cruelty-free clothing that also looks good.

From a mix of Y2K-inspired styles, to classic hoodies and plenty of accessories, there’s loads of gender neutral products to choose from.

Plus, the sustainable brand is currently running its Slowvember sale, which sees 20 percent off the entire website.

While 10 percent of profits will be equally donated to two animal charities, Four Paws and Humane Society International.

“This year we’re doing things a little differently again to try and take a more conscious and sustainable approach,” the brand said.

They’re also planting one tree with every order as part of their ongoing partnership with Eden Reforestation Projects.

Below we’ve put together some of the best products you can get from Plant Fased, but you can shop 20 percent off everything at plantfacedclothing.com.