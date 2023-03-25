In another bizarre, rant firearms advocate and Fox News host Tucker Carlson has taken aim at trans people for carrying guns for self-defence.

Carlson, who has a long history of making anti-LGBTQ+ comments, said on Thursday (23 March) that for trans people to arm themselves in light of attacks from hate groups is “not the exercise of the Second Amendment” – but rather “political hysteria”.

In the US, the Second Amendment protects an individual’s right to keep and bear a firearm outside of military service, and to use the gun for “traditionally lawful purposes, such as self-defence within the home”.

Referencing an NPR interview with a New England-based LGBTQ+ gun group called Rainbow Reload, Carlson took to doing what he does best: attacking trans people for wanting the same rights as everyone else.

Rainbow Reload practices shooting to defend themselves from hate groups.

‘Political hysteria’

Carlson claimed “we are not against people – American citizens – carrying firearms”, he added: “We support it – including trans people. It’s fine.

“But what you’re watching here is not the exercise of the Second Amendment.

“What you’re watching here is political hysteria: fear ginned up on purpose with maximum dishonesty in order to get people in a state of agitation – armed people in a state of agitation. It doesn’t matter if they are trans or not, whatever that is.”

He went on: “It’s the same template always: scare the crap out of your voters, tell them that their lives are at risk, [and] encourage them to get guns. How do you think that ends?”

Carlson, who claimed in 2019 that gun buybacks are “an incitement to violence” and would “lead to civil war” then proceeded to paint an idea of trans people being armed with F-35 fighter planes and tanks.

“You have to kind of wonder, like, what’s the limit to this?” he asked.

Carlson concluded: “We’re as for guns as you could possibly be, but this seems like an incitement.”

In response to segment, Rolling Stone politics reporter Nikki McCann Ramirez reposted the video on Twitter with the caption: “Irony found dead in a ditch.”

Another Twitter user responded to McCann’s post to say: “I think I am in an alternative universe.”

“Is he coming clean about the fear mongering that he does. I know people that have actually bought guns because of this clown,” another comment read.

Carlson’s comments come as no surprise as he is notorious for attacking the LGBTQ+ community.

In 2022 he described healthcare officials providing gender-affirming care as “criminals” and hospitals receiving bomb threats as “playing the victim””.

His hateful segment aired despite study after study showing that trans youth who have access to gender-affirming healthcare are significantly less likely to experience depression and anxiety and consider suicide than those who are barred from such treatments.

In that same year Carlson accused LGBTQ-inclusive schools and hospitals providing care to trans youth of committing “sex crimes”, and urged viewers to “fight back”.