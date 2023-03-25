Spoilers ahead for Yellowjackets season two, episode one – “Friends, Romans, Countrymen”

Turbulent, twisted and trauma-filled, Yellowjackets is back with more stunning performances from leads Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci and Juliette Lewis, more gore and more knife-edge tension.

The mesmerising thriller series returned on Friday (24 March) with a premiere that proves this Showtime hit is absolutely deserving of its 94 per cent fresh rating on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

Yellowjackets follows a high school soccer team on their way to a tournament when their plane crashes in the wilderness. It’s a contemporary, female Lord of the Flies, packed with body horror, unreliable narration, coming of age moments distorted through the lens of extreme circumstances and the ever-present threat of cannibalism.

Working on a split timeline, we switch between the 1996 crash and subsequent battle for survival, and the present day, where survivors including Shauna (Melanie Lynskey), Juliette Lewis’ addiction-beset Nat, newly minted state senator Taissa (Tawny Cypress) and Christina Ricci’s adorable sociopath Misty, contend with blackmail, murder and the mental consequences of their trauma.

Can't wait to be traumatized by them again #yellowjackets pic.twitter.com/9ubzYOVnjW — Yellowjackets (@yellowjackets96) March 24, 2023

Viewers are blessed with two excellent casts, one playing the teenage soccer team and the other embodying the adult incarnations of surviving characters.

Season one left us with a present-day cliffhanger, ending with Nat kidnapped in the middle of a suicide attempt and Taissa’s wife Simone finding a terrifying alter in their basement featuring their son’s doll, the head of family dog Biscuits and what appeared to be a bloody human heart.

Fans have taken to Twitter to delight in the show’s return, with a first episode that gives viewers plenty to, er, chew on.

okay, #yellowjackets season 2 is just as good as the first, and somehow gets darker, while still finding moments of humor. the whole cast — including the new additions — are once again brilliant. i don't think there's another show on TV firing on all cylinders quite like this one pic.twitter.com/g8B53DWkUw — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) March 16, 2023

Season two’s premiere, “Friends, Romans, Countrymen”, introduces the adult version of Lottie, a marigold yellow-clad cult leader. From what we’ve seen of teenage Lottie in the wilderness, from putting a bear heart on a shrine to adding her own blood to tea for the two hunters of the group – Nat and Travis – this will surprise precisely no one.

who else moved when adult lottie came walking in that red dress to the cult meeting 🥵 #yellowjackets pic.twitter.com/3XpzDSpQlp — mich❀ | yj era (@pikemargulies) March 24, 2023

Lottie Matthews has already been dubbed “mother” by Twitter, and quite frankly, who are we to argue?

Lottie “MOTHER” Matthews is back. She might just eat your young… #Yellowjackets pic.twitter.com/8Ao031TOdP — akcabs (@akcabs_) March 24, 2023

lottie matthews yellowjackets has such a death grip on the sapphics like what is it about girls with big dark eyes — Rhaena, Evil Women Stan 💜🖤💍 (@RhaenaT) March 25, 2023

One fan was quick to point out the shudder-inducing meaning of the episode’s name, tweeting: “The title of the first episode of season 2 is damn clever – when you think about the next line in that quote, and what happens at the end of the ep.”

“Friends, Romans, countrymen” is the first line of Mark Anthony’s famous speech in Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar. It continues: “Lend me your ears.” I’ll just leave that there.

Yellowjackets ain’t short of sapphic overtones, and we were treated to a genuinely beautiful scene between teenage Taissa (Jasmin Savoy Brown) and Van (Liv Hewson) – what better way to say “I love you” that drawing it in blood on your girlfriend’s arm?

The iconic moment where Shauna’s husband Jeff headbangs in his car to Papa Roach’s “Last Resort” strikes us as enduringly meme-worthy – and surely had all the 80s and 90s kids among us “SCREAMING”.

Papa Roach needle drop in Yellowjackets S2 premiere had me SCREAMING pic.twitter.com/JEm9UM9Pq1 — 𝙎𝙝𝙤𝙘𝙠 𝙅𝙖𝙘𝙦𝙪𝙚𝙨 𝘿𝙚𝙢𝙮 (@EmmaTolkin) March 24, 2023

the yellowjackets writers knowing that jeff is the exact type of guy who would unironically listen to “last resort” by papa roach pic.twitter.com/sDgiRP1h2g — Sarah McGonagall (@gothspiderbitch) March 25, 2023

And most importantly, we hope and pray that Biscuits’ (RIP) replacement Steve emerges unscathed.

#yellowjackets Steve’s side eye in the basement when looking at her former dog 😂



Nothing better happen to this sweet boy pic.twitter.com/xWqN4dFCFC — seanwithaw (@seanwithaw) March 25, 2023

steve looking at biscuits head on the table #yellowjackets pic.twitter.com/NK4atJQyUX — Cris ✨| yellowjackets spoilers (@lionesspike) March 24, 2023

Dare are we say it? This season is shaping up to be even better than the first.

Yellowjackets is now streaming on Paramount+ and Showtime