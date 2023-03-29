How Paul O’Grady’s joyful LGBTQ+ representation helped queer kids feel less alone

Trailblazing entertainer Paul O’Grady has passed away at the age of 67, with alter-ego Lily Savage helping to leave a legacy that made thousands of young queer Brits feel less alone.

The presenter and comedian, who died “unexpectedly but peacefully” on Tuesday 28 March, had recently been touring in a production of Annie playing Miss Hannigan – which wasn’t the first time he’d assumed a fierce drag persona.

Before O’Grady’s multicoloured career led him to host The Paul O’Grady Show and Blind Date, he became a household name in the 80s and 90s with his foul-mouthed drag alter-ego Lily Savage on the iconic game show Blankety Blank.

Not only did the queen become a part of an important part of British pop culture, but Savage also provided vital visibility for thousands of LGBTQ+ Brits, who were able to see a joyful and unapologetic gay man perform queer art in the comfort of their own homes.

The show, which younger queer audiences may recognise as the basis of RuPaul’s Drag Race‘s challenge ‘Snatch Game,‘ featured Savage as its host from 1997 to 1999, and then later from 2001 to 2002.

Beamed directly into living rooms in the name of entertainment, it epitomised the extraordinary mainstream success of a queer, working-class Brit; and naturally, LGBTQ+ fans are lamenting O’Grady’s passing today, with many calling Savage their first experience of queer joy.

One Twitter fan called Lily Savage their “first exposure to drag” in their childhood.

“One of the very few identifiably queer people you saw on TV growing up,” another added, explaining that watching Savage “meant a lot to me” even though he didn’t even realise why at the time.

“Paul O’Grady was powerfully formative to my growing up,” a third added, attributing “My sense of humour, my sense of self, how I navigated the world,” to him.

Paul O'Grady was powerfully formative to my growing up – my sense of humour, my sense of self, how I navigated the world. There's an entire generation of queer people instilled with his fearlessness and long may he be remembered for it. — Ariadne Griffin 🦋 (@Ariadne_Reviews) March 29, 2023

Paul O’Grady was one of the very few identifiably queer people you saw on TV growing up, I used to love watching Lily Savage interviewing celebs on Big Breakfast.



Didn’t even realise why at the time — but looking back it meant a lot to me. ✨ pic.twitter.com/2AaTdMoPeC — J Λ M Ξ S (@jamesglynn) March 29, 2023

Paul O’Grady was one of the first openly gay media figures on my telly growing up. The impact, influence and comfort that he brought me as a queer kid was huge. A stalwart to our movement and a genuine Showbiz icon who will be sorely missed ❤️ — Kyle Frazer (@kylerussell89) March 29, 2023

Paul O'Grady was the first queer person I saw on telly who showed me we were allowed to be coarse without just being crudely sexual. He was able to be outrageous and provocative as Lily in ways he couldn't out of character (see also: Why Drag Matters).



Icon. — Tom Dare (@Repka) March 29, 2023

So sad to hear about Paul O’Grady – a big queer presence to me as I was growing up. He was my first exposure to drag. He also managed to do a bit of Gilbert and Sullivan on prime time TV in the 1998.



Back with Buster! RIP! pic.twitter.com/Het0JBoOZ7 — Sheldon K. Goodman (@SheldonKGoodman) March 29, 2023

After Blankety Blank, O’Grady enjoyed further mainstream success with Savage in a variety of projects, each one as subversive as the last.

He hosted Live from the Lilydrome on Channel 4, played the role of Nancy in Oliver! at the London Palladium and presented an episode of BBC’s Top of the Pops.

While hosting Lie-in with Lily, a celebrity interview show, Savage allegedly ignored the suggested questions written by the crew, instead asking personal questions of his guests which amassed over 2 million viewers.

O’Grady would also later appear as Savage on Comic Aid, Richard and Judy and Ready, Steady, Cook – all television staples for queer viewers in the late 90s and early 00s.

All of the above performances have led O’Grady to be remembered by the LGBTQ+ community as a “trailblazer,” and one of the first queer people on TV who lived unapologetically.

A large number of the tributes have highlighted the queer joy viewers felt watching O’Grady as Lily Savage – and that seeing his success was vital proof that LGBTQ+ people were indeed able to live happy, fulfilling lives.

“Beamed into UK living rooms in drag decades before Drag Race, making it mainstream and (sometimes) family entertainment,” one fan wrote that the queer community “owes him more than we could ever repay.”

RIP Paul O’Grady. One of those outwardly camp gay men on television I watched after school as a very young boy and thought “maybe, some day, it’ll all be alright for me” — Jason Okundaye (@jasebyjason) March 29, 2023

Lily Savage was a huge part of my childhood, from her stand-up comedy, to seeing her on talk shows and watching Blankety Blank, she was a queer icon on mainstream media at a time when there was barely any. A true legend. We will never forget you. RIP Paul O'Grady 💔 pic.twitter.com/7IQ5wcuR1K — 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝕭𝖔𝖑𝖑𝖞𝖂𝖎𝖙𝖈𝖍 ⛤ 𝖄𝖛𝖞 𝕯𝖊𝕷𝖚𝖈𝖆 (@yvyworld) March 29, 2023

Paul O'Grady was my first exposure to a lot of queer culture, and he always presented it in a gentle and funny and genuinely nice way



I think he and his teatime shows genuinely paved the way for my family's acceptance and celebration of my queerness



RIP, you'll be missed — Dom Pepin (@Dom_Pepin) March 29, 2023

Paul O’Grady was one of the first queer people I saw on TV who was openly and unapologetically himself. I never had the pleasure to meet Paul or Lily, but the positive impact they had on me, and a lot of us, growing up was tremendous.



Keeping smiling. Keep loving. Be more Lily. pic.twitter.com/9rcvMro5gN — VIRGO (@virgo_drag) March 29, 2023

God bless Paul O'Grady, a beacon for all 90s queers with a television x pic.twitter.com/94mZhJUd6w — Emma Szewczak (@EmmaSzewczak) March 29, 2023

Also a figurehead offscreen, O’Grady enjoyed an eight-year residency at London’s Royal Vauxhall Tavern, where he was also famously arrested in 1986 in a homophobic police raid.

The icon recalled in 2021: “I remember saying something like, ‘Well, well, it looks like we’ve got help with the washing up.’”

O’Grady is survived by his husband Andre Portasio, and his daughter Sharon, who he shared with close friend Diane Jansen.

In a statement, Portasio said: “He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion, I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years.”