American politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shut down LibsofTikTok creator Chaya Raichik in the most epic way, after an attempt by the right-wing campaigner to confront her in Washington.

The New York representative told Raichik she is “super transphobic” and didn’t want to talk to her following a confrontation at Capitol Hill on Thursday (30 March), immediately walking away.

The social media accounts specialise in making a mockery of pro-LGBTQ+ individuals, usually teachers, who its followers will then harass online.

Raichik attempted to confront AOC while in the congressional building, saying she had filed an “ethics complaint” against her.

After pretending to take a picture with her, Raichik turned around and accused the Democrat of having “lied about me in a committee hearing.”

But before she could delve into the details of what she was referring to, AOC quickly hit back saying that she didn’t want to speak to her.

“You’re actually super transphobic and I never want to share a space with you,” AOC said before walking off and saying “thank you” to the camera.

Her views are at stark odds with AOC, who is an outspoken supporter of the LGBTQ+ community.

You bet I did. NYC doesn’t play with bigots and transphobes and neither do I.



Have a great day! 🙂🏳️‍⚧️💕 https://t.co/yM2xMhAJ4H — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 30, 2023

What Raichik was attempting to reference was a committee hearing in which AOC referenced LibsofTikTok’s post regarding Boston Children’s Hospital.

The campaigner has become a hub for right-wing misinformation over the past few years with her social media accounts, LibsofTikTok.

In August 2022, the account claimed the hospital was offering gender-affirming surgeries for young trans people, which was not true, prompting a wave of harassment from the far-right.

The following month, the children’s hospital was forced into lockdown after receiving a bomb threat.

After the police came in to sweep the building, officials at the hospital said it condemns the threats “in the strongest possible terms” and “reject the false narratives upon which they are based.”

“Boston Children’s does not – and will not – perform a hysterectomy as part of gender-affirming care on a patient under the age of 18.”

After the clip of the confrontation went viral, with many calling AOC a “queen” for the reaction, she wrote in a tweet: “NYC doesn’t play with bigots and transphobes and neither do I. Have a great day!”

LibsOfTikTok was named by LGBTQ+ nonprofit GLAAD as a fundamental motivator in the sharp rise of anti-drag attacks in the US in 2022.

Raichik herself, who was outed as the account’s creator by journalist Taylor Lorenz in April 2022, allegedly attended the 6 January Capitol insurrection in 2021 according to uncovered deleted tweets.