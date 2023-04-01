Oscar-winning actor Jamie Lee Curtis has shown up yet again as the trans ally the world needs, with a loving Trans Day of Visibility post that celebrates her daughter.

The Everything Everywhere All At Once star shared a photo on Instagram to mark Trans Visibility Day on Friday (31 March), showing the actor and her trans daughter Ruby smiling and holding one another.

The heart-warming caption read: “Love is love. A mother’s love knows no judgement.

“As a mother, I stand in total solidarity with my children as they move forward in the universe as their authentic selves with their own minds and bodies and ideas.

“On this trans visibility day my daughter and I are visible.”

Curtis rounded off the post with the hashtag #TransVisibilityDay.

Fans were quick to praise Curtis’ post and her unfailing love and acceptance of her child, with one Instagram user writing: “My hope is that this will perhaps make someone without trans knowledge stop and think and open their mind and heart to something they’ve not experienced personally.

“Those of us with trans family have the privilege of seeing the evolution of our loved one and the literal physical and psychological transformation to their true self and the light that radiates from them and the peace that settles on their spirit.

“I’m so very grateful our more enlightened time and look forward to a time when trans is simply another aspect of being human … sending you and your precious daughter love.”

This isn’t the first time that the scream queen and star of the Halloween franchise has been outspoken in her support for daughter Ruby and the trans community more broadly.

After winning Best Supporting Actress for her performance in trippy interdimensional adventure Everything Everywhere All At Once last month, Curtis told The Today Show that her Oscar has they/them pronouns in honour of Ruby.

“In support of my daughter Ruby I’m having them be a they/them. I’m just gonna call them ‘they/them’ and they are doing great, they are settling in,” she said.

In a year where the trans community faces a rising tide of hatred and discrimination, with a wave of anti-trans legislation sweeping the US and UK Athletics confirming its new policy to exclude trans women athletes from women’s sporting events on Trans Day of Visibility, this sort of allyship from public figures has never been more important.

Curtis has two daughters – Ruby and Annie – with actor Christopher Guest.

It was back in 2021 that she first shared the news of Ruby’s transition, saying she and her husband had “watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby”.