Adele Roberts has revealed that she was undergoing chemotherapy for bowel cancer while filming Celebrity Bake Off.

The BBC Radio 1 presenter and DJ, 44, took to social media following her appearance on The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer on Sunday night (2 April) to recall how cancer treatment left her “overheating and delirious” during her time in the famous tent.

Adele explained how she had to use an ice machine to keep her cool while filming and that she “can’t remember” most of her time on the show, which raises money and awareness for cancer charity Stand Up to Cancer.

The star was diagnosed with stage 2 bowel cancer in October 2021 and was declared cancer free in June last year.

Responding to a Celebrity Bake Off viewer on Twitter who branded her a “inspiration”, Adele opened up about the physical struggles she faced while taking part in the competition alongside fellow celebs Tom Daley, David Morrissey and Lucy Beaumont.

Thank you so much Ryan! I was actually on chemo in the tent. I was overheating most of the time. I had an ice machine to keep me cool 😂



I also can’t remember most of this. I know I had an amazing day… but watching it back now is so special 🥰 #GBBO https://t.co/ikbIRgf2C3 — Adele Roberts (@AdeleRoberts) April 2, 2023

“Thank you so much Ryan! I was actually on chemo in the tent. I was overheating most of the time. I had an ice machine to keep me cool,” the radio host wrote.

“I also can’t remember most of this. I know I had an amazing day … but watching it back now is so special.”

In a separate Instagram post, Adele recalled how the chemotherapy left her “delirious”, before thanking her fellow celebrity contestants for taking part in the series, branding them her “actual heroes”.

“Thank you also to Lucy, David and Tom for not only being my favourite people I’ve ever shared a tent with But also for giving up their time to help such a great cause,” she wrote.

Adele, who originally found fame on the third series of Big Brother in 2002 alongside Jade Goody and Alison Hammond, shared her bowel cancer diagnosis publicly in October 2021 just weeks after she was given the news by doctors.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, she revealed that had been struggling with her digestion “for a while” and despite being “embarrassed” decided to visit her GP for a check up before subsequently being diagnosed with bowel cancer.

Adele underwent both surgery and chemotherapy as part of her treatment. After her rectum was removed, she was fitted with a stoma bag to collect her faeces, which she playfully named ‘Audrey’.

In January 2023, she shared the news on Instagram that she had undergone surgery as the “first step in hopefully getting my colon working again” and eventually being able to reverse the stoma bag procedure.

Adele has been supported throughout her cancer battle by her partner, actor Kate Holderness.

“We’ve just got stronger and closer and it’s made me realise what an incredible human she is,” Adele previously told Naga Munchetty on BBC Radio 5 Live.

“She’s been my strength and without her I don’t think I’d be this upbeat. I think it would have really got to me mentally … but every morning I see Kate I just feel blessed to wake up to her every single day.”

According to the NHS, signs and symptoms of bowel cancer can include bleeding from the back passage, blood in your poo, a change in bowel habits that last for least three weeks, unexplained weight loss or tiredness and abdominal pain.

If you’re concerned about symptoms, ask for a GP appointment or get help from NHS 111 via phone or online.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer continues this Sunday (9 April) at 7.40pm BST on Channel 4.