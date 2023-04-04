King Princess announces 2023 UK and European tour dates

King Princess has announced a headline UK and European tour for 2023 – and tickets go on sale soon.

The singer will bring The Hold On Baby Tour to venues this summer as well as some big European festivals.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 9am on 6 April via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

Announcing the tour on Instagram, the singer said: “it’s been too long. See you soon.”

She will perform solo headline shows in Amsterdam, Zurich, London, Bristol and Manchester as part of the tour.

It’ll be in support of her second studio album, Hold On Baby, which was released in summer 2022.

The album features singles “Let Us Die”, “For My Friends” and “Little Bother”. Fans can also expect to hear favourite tracks including “Upper West Side”, “1950” and “Cheap Queen”.

The summer shows will also see her perform at festivals including Rock Werchter, Lollapalooza Stockholm, Down the Rabbit Hole and Mad Cool.

King Princess will also support Red Hot Chili Peppers on their stadium tour, with dates in Vienna, London and Glasgow scheduled.

You can check out the singer’s full UK and European tour dates below, plus ticket info.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 9am on 6 April via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

Fans can access the O2 priority sale from 9am on 4 April. This is available via the mobile app.

Tickets for the solo shows are priced from £20, plus booking fees.

29 June – Werchter, Rock Werchter – tickets

30 June – Stockholm, Lollapalooza Stockholm – tickets

2 July – Ewijk, Down The Rabbit Hole – tickets

4 July – Amsterdam, Paradiso – tickets

6 July – Madrid, Mad Cool – tickets

9 July – Zurich, Kaufleuten – tickets

11 July – Lucca, Main Square (with Sigur Ros) – tickets

14 July – Vienna, Vienna Stadium (with Red Hot Chilli Peppers) – tickets

18 July – London, Koko – tickets

19 July – Bristol, Marble Factory – tickets

21 July – London, Tottenham Stadium (with Red Hot Chilli Peppers) – tickets

22 July – Manchester, O2 Ritz – tickets

23 July – Glasgow, Glasgow Hampden (with Red Hot Chilli Peppers) – tickets