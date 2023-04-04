Marjorie Taylor Greene insists Democrats are 'paedophiles' and 'groomers'

Far-right Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene has raised eyebrows with her bizarre claim that Democrats, including President Joe Biden, are “paedophiles” and “groomers”.

The 48-year-old Georgia representative made the comments on the show 60 Minutes, telling host Lesley Stahl on Sunday (2 April) that Democrats approve of child sexualisation and paedophilia – because they support of gender-affirming healthcare for trans young people.

When asked about her quote from an April 2022 interview that “the Democrats are a party of paedophiles”, Greene told Stahl that she still stood by that statement.

“I would definitely say so, they support grooming children,” she said.

“Even Joe Biden, the president himself, supports children being sexualised and having transgender surgeries … sexualising children is what paedophiles do to children.”

Greene added that supporters of the Democratic party have insulted her “non-stop”, branding her a “racist” and “antisemitic” for “calling out the truth”.

President Biden has previously described bans on gender-affirming healthcare for trans young people as “close to sinful”, explaining that LGBTQ+ youth are “human beings”.

.@mtgreenee's response to @60Minutes about calling Dems 'Party of Pedophiles'



MTG: "Democrats…even Joe Biden, the President…supports children being sexualized…sexualizing children is what pedophiles do to children." pic.twitter.com/xRc0chDMjf — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 3, 2023

Last year, Marjorie Taylor Greene set her sights on banning healthcare for trans youth, launching a bid to make gender-affirming care illegal in September 2022.

The Protect Children’s Innocence Bill – which has not yet advanced – would make it a felony to administer gender-affirming healthcare for young people in the state of Georgia.

“States like California, Washington, New York and other Democrat-controlled states want to fast-track kids and tell parents they have no right to take away their children’s desire for gender-affirming care,” Greene falsely claimed as she announced the bill.

“There’s no such thing as gender-affirming care.”

Research shows that an estimated 58,200 trans young people across the United States are currently at risk of losing access to their gender-affirming healthcare as a result of recent swathes of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation being introduced.

The study, by the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law, found that 15 states have now either banned access to gender-affirming care for young people, or are currently considering laws that would severely restrict such treatment.

Amit Paley, CEO of LGBTQ+ youth charity The Trevor Project, explained that it is “clear” that gender-affirming care “has the potential to reduce rates of depression and suicide attempts” and is “vital” for the wellbeing of trans youth.

Paley continued: “It’s critical that all transgender and non-binary youth across the country have access to medical care that is affirming, patient-centred and evidence-based.”