Pose star Michaela Jaé Rodriguez reveals what she’d say to JK Rowling if they ever met

Pose star Michaela Jaé Rodriguez has reflected on the JK Rowling controversy, explaining that she’d welcome the opportunity to have an open conversation with the Harry Potter author.

In a wide-ranging interview with Variety, the Golden Globe-winning actor and trans rights advocate addressed the power of representation, the onslaught of anti-LGBTQ legislation sweeping across the US, and the backlash against JK Rowling, who has been criticised for her controversial comments on transgender people.

When asked about Rowling’s comments, Rodriguez said that she doesn’t feel affected by her opinions.

“Some of the stuff that she says really doesn’t faze me so much,” she began. “I’m not here for it. I will always remain a trans woman. I will always call myself a trans woman”.

Rodriguez also noted that she was “raised by a strong Black woman”, and suggested that she’d be interested in having a conversation with Rowling about her views on trans people.

“I will always refer to other biological women as cis women, in a non-derogatory way. But I’m a strong girl. I’m a strong woman. I was raised by a strong Black woman, which JK Rowling was not. I would love to have a conversation with her.”

Rodriguez then expanded on what she’d say to JK Rowling given the chance to have a face-to-face conversation, explaining she would start “lighthearted” so as to not come across as “abrasive or intimidating”.

“I’m sure there are trans people who are intimidating her a little bit and making her feel this way,” she continued.

“I would first start off by saying, ‘Girl, OK, tell me what is the tea? Is there a trans person in your life that’s really making you feel a certain type of way about your womanhood?

“‘Because I can promise you that there are other trans women who will show you what it’s actually like to walk in our shoes. Because I can promise you, as a cis biological woman, you just will never understand, just as we will never understand you. But we’re women, so we have to be there for each other'”.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez praises parents who champion their trans children

Despite the persistently negative news cycle around the trans community, Rodriguez affirmed her belief that there is much for the LGBTQ+ community to be hopeful for.

In recent weeks, power couple Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, and unwavering trans ally Jamie Lee Curtis, have all been vocal in support of their trans children.

“It feels so good to see these high-profile individuals speaking on political injustices that are happening around the world,” Rodriguez continued.

She also revealed that she had personally thanked Union and Wade recently for their support of the LGBTQ+ community, explaining how “it feels so good” to see high-profile individuals using their platforms to condemn political injustice.

“I saw Dwyane and Gabrielle recently and had to let them know personally, ‘Thank you'”, she continued.

“Because there’s a stigma within the African American community. And it’s so beautiful to see a Black family like theirs speak about their child, Zaya, with love, and for them to say, ‘I’m here for my child, and anything that tries to come against her, it shall not prosper. She will prosper’.

“Zaya is the hope and beacon for a lot of trans youth that will be looking up to her when she gets to my age. Which is very young, just to let you know”.

Gabrielle Union (L), Zaya Wade and Dwayne Wade at Paris Fashion Week

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez’s message to young people

When asked if she had a message for younger trans people in the hostile political climate, Rodriquez encouraged “every single young human being in the world” to remain hopeful about their capacity to effect change.

“Keep doing it with grace. Keep doing it with love. Don’t ever stop your motivation, your momentum on changing the world and changing human’s hearts. Please don’t be in fear. Be you.

“Specifically, to my Black families out there. I know there’s a lot for us to learn when it comes to us as marginalised people. And I know hurt people hurt people. But it’s time for us to break out of that because now we are all under attack.

“Trans people who are Black are Black people, so you have to show your love to us, because we are under attack. After the fight, love is the answer.”

Rodriguez, who became the first the first ever trans actor to win a Golden Globe last year for her groundbreaking role in the FX series Pose, also said that she’d love to tackle an action role like Lara Croft.

“I would love to do that because I have the badassness and sex appeal to make people love it,” she added.

“If not, I would also love to be Lara Croft’s right-hand girl who gets just as much airtime and is right next to her killing it. Or if Angelina decided to come back as Lara and she’s like ‘Listen, this is my daughter'”.