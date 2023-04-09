A chaotic Premier League match saw three people arrested following the ‘unacceptable’ use of homophobic chants by the crowd.

Supporters at a Wolverhampton vs Chelsea game at Molineux Stadium on Saturday (8 April) refused to stop singing homophobic chants after officials gave verbal warnings.

The stadium announcer reportedly told the home crowds, who sang the homophobic chant during the match, that those continuing with the rhetoric would be kicked out and potentially charged.

Three people were then arrested by West Midlands Police after the discriminatory singing continued in the second half.

Wolverhampton officials condemned the homophobic behaviour in a post-match statement, saying it is “not tolerated” within Molineux or by the club.

“Homophobia, like all other forms of discrimination, has no place in football or society,” the statement read.

“Anyone engaging in discriminatory behaviour is committing a criminal offence. As a result, we can confirm that three arrests were made by West Midlands Police relating to homophobia, and the discriminatory chants in question.”

The homophobic chanting heard at the Wolverhampton Wanderers versus Chelsea fixture today has no place in football or society.



The Premier League condemns all forms of discrimination. Football is for everyone. https://t.co/rDFlfL1nbA — Premier League (@premierleague) April 8, 2023

The club reiterated its policy of being a ‘one pack’ team, meaning that it believes everyone – including supporters – should be welcome.

“[It is] an attitude we are passionate about and that extends to our relationships across the football community, regardless of rivalries of what happens on the football pitch.”

An investigation into the bout of discrimination is ongoing by police, which Wolverhampton said it would be offering its “full support” in aiding.

Away team Chelsea FC also publicly condemned the incident, saying it finds “all forms of discriminatory behaviour totally unacceptable”.

“Chelsea will continue to work closely with Chelsea pride and the broader football community to eradicate these vile chants from our game.”

While bigoted football chants have been an issue within the sport for decades, controversy surrounding the now-banned ‘Chelsea rent boy‘ chant sparked up again in January.

Following a New Year’s Day friendly between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea, where Nottingham Forest fans used the widely condemned chant against Chelsea supporters, the Football Association said it would issue fines against anyone singing it.

The governing body said that it is “determined” to drive the chant out of the game, adding that it would work closely with police to enforce the policy.

“We stand firmly against all forms of discrimination and are striving to ensure our game is a safe environment for all, which truly embraces diversity and challenges hateful conduct both on and off the pitch.”