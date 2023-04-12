As a trans man, Jordan Blackwood found the “brothers” and “male role models” he’d been looking for when he started playing rugby.

Jordan always wanted to try rugby, but growing up he “didn’t ever like being on women’s teams, because it felt wrong”.

In August 2022, he was attending Northern Pride when he came across the Newcastle Ravens, billed as the north east’s only LGBTQ-inclusive rugby club. He signed up for a six-week boot camp, and despite initial initial hesitation, he went on to find a genuine place of acceptance and love.

“Literally, from day dot, it’s been absolutely amazing,” Jordan tells PinkNews.

His cis teammates treat him no differently to anybody else on the team, something that’s been “really empowering”.

Jordan began transitioning three years ago. Having grown up without male role models, finding a large group of men that love and accept him has been transformative.

“My dad hasn’t been particularly present since coming out,” he says.

“I’ve never kind of had male role models and stuff that I can lean on for certain things through my transition, and the rugby team has been that for me.

Trans rugby player Jordan Blackwood says his teammates on the Newcastle Ravens have become like “brothers” and male models to him. (Jordan Blackwood/Envato Elements)

“I’ve asked them about shaving. I’ve asked them how do I do a tie after games and stuff like this.

“They’ve all become brothers to me in different ways, for different things like you have a friendship circle and you go to different people for different things.

“That’s what the Ravens have become for me. They’ve supported me in everything.”

Jordan’s story proves there is a place for trans people in rugby.

“Rugby is a beautiful game for all body types,” he says.

“I know trans men who are 6’ tall, broad – I’m 5’4”, average build.

“But my position, which is scrum half, even in cis rugby is normally the smallest person on the pitch, so it works to my advantage… It’s been really not quite a year yet, but it’s been absolutely amazing.”

Jordan Blackwood found acceptance and support from his teammates on the Newcastle Ravens since he first joined in August. (Jordan Blackwood)

Jordan Blackwood says his teammates gave him advice when he asked them about things like shaving and how to tie a tie. (Jordan Blackwood)

The love and support he’s found inspired Jordan to co-found the Transmanian Devils RFC, a rugby union composed of existing trans masc International Gay Rugby players which is also open to new players.

Jordan says his Ravens teammates have been some of the biggest cheerleaders for the Devils, and that support and celebration has filled him with trans joy.

For him, trans joy is seeing the “glimmers of what life could be for so many trans people” when given such a “fantastic support network”.

“I am treated with support, respect and love by all my teammates and that is the future I hope all trans individuals have – forgetting I am trans because there is no difference between me and my cis counterparts,” he says.

“I refer to my teammates as my brothers and the male role models I’ve needed.

“The joy from feeling celebrated but also equal amongst my team is a feeling I hope all trans people will feel now and in their future.

“That possibility is what brings me joy [and] hope [that] I still have despite all the cruel words and hate we are bombarded with.”

Jordan Blackwood hopes other trans people will be able to feel the same joy he gets from being “celebrated but also equal amongst [his] team”. (Jordan Blackwood)

Jordan’s teammates have also supported his GoFundMe raising money for his top surgery, which isn’t “just for [his] dysphoria but [his] physical and mental health”.

Due to the immense wait times on the NHS and huge costs of going private in the UK, Jordan is currently saving to go abroad to have the gender-affirming procedure.

He says training and playing rugby with a binder on is “even more dangerous” than normal because he’s having his “ribs constantly squeezed” while exercising.

Top surgery would be life-changing, both on and off the pitch.

“I think people don’t often understand the severity of gender dysphoria in some trans individuals,” he says.

“I have been with my wife for five years, and she has never seen me without a binder. She has never seen me naked; I’ve never had those intimate moments with her because of this.

“Giving me the ability to have a shower with my team after a game without wearing a binder, being able to breath when I run, not worrying about fluid on my lungs and scaring from the constant rubbing material. It will change my life.”