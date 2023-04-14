Congratulations are in order for Queer Eye‘s Tan France and his husband Rob, who are expecting their second child this summer with the help of a “wonderful” surrogate.

The reality star and style guru, whose second season of Next in Fashion has just been released on Netflix, announced the exciting news on the latest episode of Bobbie’s Milk Drunk, The Podcast, a show all about the ins and outs of parenting hosted by Anjelika Temple.

“My world changes quite rapidly and this year we have something extremely exciting that’s new. We are expecting our second baby,” he revealed. “We are over the moon, we have wanted this for a long time. We always knew we wanted multiple, so yeah, we are due not so long from now.”

France also made the exciting announcement on Instagram. “Hard to believe it was two years ago today we announced Ismail was on his way!” he wrote alongside a clip from the podcast.

“And today – we couldn’t be prouder to share that he’s going to be a big brother! Becoming dads has been our greatest joy, and we are so excited to grow our family with the help of our wonderful surrogate”.

The couple, who have been married for 15 years, are already parents to 21-month-old son Ismail, who was born prematurely via surrogate in 2021. Speaking about his trepidations of growing the family, France said that it’s “weirdly less stressful in the immediate sense, but terrifying long term.”

He explained that when he and Rob were expecting Ismail, he would check their pregnancy tracking app every day. This time around, however, he feels “so much more loosy-goosey”.

“Last time we had nothing to compare it to, but when we think about our baby actually turning up, that thought is terrifying because our one and a half year old is really demanding and sometimes we can barely handle him,” he continued.

Tan France and Rob France with their son Ismail. (Instagram/@TanFrance)

“The thought we could have a more difficult baby and also a toddler… two under two [years-old] is tough. But that didn’t deter us, this isn’t accidental. We knew what we were letting ourselves in for so it feels a little scary.”

France also explained that the couple shared the news on 13 April, the day they also broke the news that they were expecting Ismail in 2021, in the hope of turning the date into a special tradition. “We might end up wanting more, who knows how this is going to go,” he added.

The couple’s first son was born seven weeks early, and was kept in the Newborn Intensive Care Unit (NICU) for three weeks before they could bring him home.

“We love him so, so much,” France wrote in an Instagram annoucement. “Like, fully obsessed. Our Surrogate is doing so great, post labor, and we couldn’t be more grateful for the greatest gift in our lives.”

In the podcast, France also debunked common myths around surrogacy, describing how the couple’s experiences with the process has been deeply rewarding.

“There is so much stigma [around surrogacy] and a lot of the time it is just ignorance,” he continued.

“[People] think I am snatching a woman off the street, tying her to a radiator in my basement, impregnating her and starving her just to have my child, then kicking her to the curb when it’s done. That is not the case at all. They are treated beautifully.”

As for how the couple are preparing Ismail for the new arrival, he joked: “We are trying all we can to prepare him for the fact that he will not be the only one. It’s not going to go down well. He loves our attention, he needs both of us.”