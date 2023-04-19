Hamilton announces new UK and Ireland tour dates and ticket details

Smash-hit musical Hamilton has confirmed new UK and Ireland tour dates and ticket details.

The Tony Award-winning show will embark on its first ever tour across the UK and Ireland, which kicks off in late 2023.

The show will open at the previously announced Palace Theatre, Manchester on 11 November and then head to Edinburgh’s Festival Theatre in early 2024.

It’s now been announced that the show will also visit more venues including Dublin’s Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Birmingham Hippodrome and Cardiff’s Millennium Centre.

Other cities hosting the musical include Bristol, Liverpool, Bradford, Plymouth, Norwich, Southampton and Sunderland.

Following the tour announcement, one of the show’s producers, Cameron Mackintosh said: “The London production opened in 2017 at the Victoria Palace, a theatre I completely rebuilt to house Hamilton, where it continues to play and has proved to be as big a success as the Broadway original.

“So, I am thrilled that it is time to put together a second British national touring company to bring this great show to our leading cities.”

The show is notable for featuring all non-white actors as the Founding Fathers and other historical figures as a way to weave the tale of “America then, as told by America now”.

It draws heavily from hip-hop, soul and R&B in its soundtrack which features “My Shot”, “Aaron Burn, Sir”, “Right Hand Man” and “The Story of Tonight”.

You can find out ticket details and the full Hamilton tour schedule below.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the Manchester and Edinburgh dates are now on sale via ATG Tickets and capitaltheatre.com.

It’s been confirmed that tickets for the Bristol shows will be released on 15 May via atgtickets.com, for Birmingham shows on 10 May via birminghamhippodrome.com and for Dublin shows on 28 April via bordgaisenergytheatre.ie.

Meanwhile tickets for the rest of the tour will be “on sale soon”. This includes Liverpool and Sunderland, which will also be available from ATG Tickets, while other dates will be available from local theatre websites.

You can find out the full tour schedule and ticket links below.