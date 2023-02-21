Hamilton is heading out on its first ever UK tour in 2023 and this is how to get tickets.

The award-winning musical about the founding fathers of the USA will head to venues outside of the West End for the the firs time.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 13 March via ATGTickets.com..

Opening at the Manchester Palace Theatre on 11 November, 2023 for a 15 week season until Saturday 24 February 2024, Hamilton will then head to Edinbrugh.

It will have a run at the city’s Festival Theatre from 28 February to 27 April, 2024, while further venues will be revealed soon alongside casting for the UK tour.

One of the show’s producers, Cameron Mackintosh said: “I feel extraordinarily fortunate that Lin [Manuel Miranda] and my friend Jeffrey Seller, the show’s original producer, have entrusted me with their wonderful musical in the UK and Ireland.”

“The London production opened in 2017 at the Victoria Palace, a theatre I completely rebuilt to house Hamilton, where it continues to play and has proved to be as big a success as the Broadway original. So, I am thrilled that it is time to put together a second British national touring company to bring this great show to our leading cities.”

Hamilton is notable for featuring all non-white actors as the Founding Fathers and other historical figures as a way to weave the tale of “America then, as told by America now”.

It draws heavily from hip-hop, soul and R&B in its soundtrack which features “My Shot”, “Aaron Burn, Sir”, “Right Hand Man” and “The Story of Tonight”.

Since its sold-out debut run on Broadway in 2015 the musical has received a record-breaking 16 Tony Award nominations, winning 11 including Best Musical.

It has gone on to open in cities across the globe, including a hugely successful West End run.

In 2020 the release of the original Broadway production premiered on streaming platform Disney+.

It became one of the most streamed films of 2020 and went on to be nominated for two Golden Globe Awards, including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

You can find out ticket details and the tour schedule so far for Hamilton’s UK tour below.

How to get tickets

ATG Theatrecard tickets will go on sale on 10 March from 10am via ATGTickets.com.

General tickets will then be released on 13 March from 10am also via ATGTickets.com.

Ticket prices are yet to be confirmed by the theatres.

It’s been confirmed that more cities in the UK and Ireland are going to be announced in the coming months. This is the schedule so far for Hamilton’s tour.