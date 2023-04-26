Maude Apatow and Mason Alexander Park are joining the West End cast of Cabaret.

They will star in the award-winning production at the Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse from 29 May, 2023.

Apatow, who is best known for her role as Lexi Howard in Euphoria will take on the iconic role of Sally Bowles, while Park, who played Desire in The Sandman, will join the production as the Emcee.

Also joining the cast are Beverley Klein and Teddy Kempner as Fraulein Scheider and Herr Schultz.

Park said: “To sing these songs and tell this story as a trans person in a time in which many of the themes of the show are slowly reentering the public consciousness, with politicians targeting my community and the communities at the center of this piece is a harrowing, exciting, and necessary challenge that I am so looking forward to taking on.”

They add: “I am so thrilled to be joining this remarkable production playing a role that has changed my life continuously over the years, in a show that is unfortunately more timely than ever.

“I remember being so moved by the show last year, and turning over my shoulder with tears in my eyes at the interval to see Maude Apatow perched behind me. Cut to a full calendar year from that performance, and we will be doing our first preview paired together as Emcee and Sally.”

Apatow added: “Playing Sally Bowles has always been a dream of mine, and I am so grateful to be joining such a spectacular production.”

The revival of Cabaret originally opened in late 2021, with Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley starring in the lead roles.

Since then a number of famous faces have entered the Kit Kat Klub including It’s A Sin’s Omari Douglas and Callum Scott Howells as well as Sex Education star, Aimee Lou Wood.

The show is performed ‘in the rounds’ for guests, who receive a ‘club entry time’ for pre-show drinks at the Kit Kat Klub, designed to fit in with the motif of late 1920s Weimar-era Germany.

It received a record-breaking seven Olivier Awards in April 2022, the most for any musical revival in Olivier history, including Best Actor and Best Actress for Redmayne and Buckley.

Despite being a celebratory and lavish musical, the show also serves as a stark reminder about the rise of fascism, as it takes place alongside the growing presence of Nazi Party.

It’s based on the 1939 novel Goodbye to Berlin by Christopher Isherwood and features music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb.

It’s classic numbers include “Don’t Tell Mama”, “Money” and “Maybe This Time” as well as the iconic title track.

