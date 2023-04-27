Jerry Springer dies aged 79 after illness

Controversial talk show host Jerry Springer has died of cancer.

The broadcaster, best-known for The Jerry Springer Show, passed away Thursday (27 April) at his home in Chicago, Illinois at the age of 79.

His family confirmed he was diagnosed with cancer months ago, and took a turn for the worse earlier this week.

“Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word,” said Jene Galvin, a lifelong friend and spokesman for the family.

“He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humour will live on.”

More to follow.