Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke’s highly anticipated queer western has just dropped a new look – and it’s the gayest one yet.

There’s been a high level of excitement since it was first announced that the internet’s “cool, slutty daddy” Pascal and Dead Poets Society star Hawke would be joining forces with Oscar-winning gay director Pedro Almodóvar to bring us the gay cowboy western we didn’t know we needed: Strange Way of Life.

As we discovered during the recently released trailer, the film follows gun-slinging Silva (Pascal) as he travels on horseback across a hostile desert to track down old friend and lover Jake (Hawke).

The trailer ends with the words: “Years ago you asked me what two men could do, living together on a ranch. I’ll answer you now.”

And the latest image, dropped yesterday (4 May), may be providing us with that answer.

The still shows The Last of Us star Pascal looking stoic and pressed against Hawke’s back, his hands wrapped around the older man’s chest.

Hawke, meanwhile, is wearing nothing but a towel and looking reflectively off to the side. Essentially, these two are about to get up to no good.

The latest look echoes with the sexy vibes from the trailer which showed the two getting emotionally intimate and rammed with unresolved sexual tension, leaving fans gagging.

“This will change my DNA to the point of no return,” one fan dramatically stated.

Another pointed out, rather obviously: “This is so horny already.”

Others simply want to be held by Pascal – which we can understand.

Given that Almodóvar has admitted this is his answer to Brokeback Mountain, it’s no surprise to hear people drawing parallels to Ang Lee’s Oscar winner from 2005 – including this shot. As one fan pointed out, it looks like a nod to the still where Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger are seen hugging.

You will never be them! https://t.co/gbdsBc4hLJ pic.twitter.com/3uyHUshIwW — shady anya jenkins facts (@fool4lcve) May 5, 2023

For sure a quirky Brokeback mountain vibe https://t.co/YVvXMXl0hB — Stephanie Pausak (@spausak) May 5, 2023

Brokeback Mountain but with dilfs https://t.co/KAKTXN9HK5 — kacchi || succession era (@kacchixx) May 5, 2023

i need pedro to hold me like that 😩 — ba̷ris̷ta̷ | married to aelina💍 (@thebaberista) May 4, 2023

PEDRO ME NEXT ME NEXT PLS PLS MWAH XOXO — leo ❦ | alone mv out now! (@purrbesties) May 4, 2023

omg pedro pascal is such hot dad. we will be watching — Ocean Eyes Dan ☀️ (@goldwing118) May 5, 2023

Guys i will be so annoying. Nothing gives me as much joy as old gay ppl https://t.co/nHlJGjsHMx — basil (@basiliscusswims) May 4, 2023

i don’t think u guys realise how fucking insufferable i will be when this is out. https://t.co/wM7gsVOIHh — aIex ♡s dev (@CREELSLUT) May 5, 2023

We’ve won. The gay agenda has been fulfilled. https://t.co/QweRxOTu1p — 𝓲𝓭𝓬 (@nananlk) May 4, 2023

What have cast and crew said about Strange Way of Life?

The 30-minute short is set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival this month before hitting cinemas later in the year. Only then will the verdict truly come in as to whether this is a worthy rival to Brokeback Mountain.

Our “yee-haw” buddies Hawke and Pascal star alongside Elite‘s Manu Rios, Jose Condessa, Jason Fernández, Daniel Rived and Erenice Lohan. Described as a “very intimate portrayal of masculinity”, Pascal has previously spoken about why he joined the project.

“[Almodóvar] absolutely opened up an entire world of storytelling, colour, culture, rebellion and sexuality that was just absolutely intoxicating, dangerous, hilarious, heartbreaking and encompassing the whole spectrum, but with such a signature style,” he gushed while talking to Insider.

Meanwhile, the Spanish director himself told Dua Lipa: At Your Service: “This is a queer western in the sense that there are two men and they love each other, and they behave in that situation in an opposite way. It’s about masculinity in that deep sense.”