Pedro Pascal made countless gay dreams come true by telling us what we’ve always wanted to hear: he is our daddy.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly at the premiere of his new HBO series The Last of Us, Pedro Pascal addressed being the “daddy of the internet”.

It all began when a very, very lucky Entertainment Tonight reporter asked Pascal: “How ya doing, daddy?”

“I’m alright, mama,” said Pascal.

Pascal, upon being told by the reporter that he’s the “daddy of the internet”, then read out a thirst tweet which said: “I call Pedro Pascal a DILF and think he’s my cool slutty father.”

At this point, he stared straight down at the camera, and confirmed: “I am your cool, slutty daddy.”

Is it hot in here?

“are you gay?”

i call pedro pascal a dilf and think he’s my cool slutty father — ally🔮 (@merrinluvr) January 3, 2023

Pedro Pascal looking DADDY in #TheLastOfUs got damn. It really is a state of mind. — Rachel Smith (@rachelsmitts) January 16, 2023

Pedro Pascal as a daddy: 🥵 — Ale (@AleUrteaga) January 16, 2023

First 5 minutes of The Last of Us and I’m already feeling hot for Pedro Pascal as a grumpy dad 🥰 — Ouiser (@luisamariaem) January 16, 2023

Pedro Pascal and The Last of Us has received rave reviews

Pascal does actually play a daddy in the long-anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us. His protagonist, Joel Miller, is the father of Sarah (Nico Parker).

The source material for the HBO series is an video game released in 2013.

It follows Joel and a young girl named Ellie (Bella Ramsey) as they attempt to traverse the US in 2033, hoping to find a cure for the global Cordyceps infection; a fungus that is able to turn humans into aggressive creatures known as the Infected.

The adaptation premiered on Sunday (15 January) to universal acclaim.

Empire described it as “comfortably the best adaptation of a video game ever made”.

The Last of Us game is widely regarded as one of the best video games of all time.

And – if daddy Pedro Pascal has anything to do with it – it looks like the television series is headed in much the same direction.

Also starring in the HBO series is Bella Ramsey, who recently came out as gender-fluid, and the similarly daddy-ish Murray Bartlett and his onscreen partner, Nick Offerman. The two play gay couple Bill and Frank, who will feature in the show’s “stand-out” third episode.