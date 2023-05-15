Home secretary Suella Braverman has claimed Keir Starmer could run as â€œLabourâ€™s first female prime ministerâ€ in an anti-trans dig during a speech at a far-right conference.

Speaking at the controversial National Conservatism conference, also known as NatCon, in London on Monday (15 May), Braverman bizarrely joked that since Starmer had previously stated â€œtrans women are womenâ€, the Labour leader could run as a trans woman in the next general election.Â

The Labour leader has since been criticised for ‘throwing trans people under the bus’ by making a series of anti-trans comments since showing initial support.

â€œConservatives must always be honest with the public. Honest about our principles and honest about our priorities,â€ The Independent reported Braverman as saying.

â€œIn that way, we distinguish ourselves from the leader of the left, Sir Keir Starmer. He opposes today the things he stood for yesterday, that heâ€™ll change his mind on tomorrow, and heâ€™ll campaign on next year as a man of great principle.

â€œAlthough, given his definition of a woman, we canâ€™t rule him out from running to be Labourâ€™s first female prime minister.â€

Earlier in her speech, she added that it was an â€œunfashionable factâ€ that â€œ100 per cent of women do not have a penisâ€.

Her statements echo those of prime minister Rishi Sunak in April, when he also said â€œ100 per centâ€ of women do not have a penis.

â€œAs a general kind of operating principle, for me biological sex is vitally fundamentally important,â€ the prime minister said at the time.

â€œWe canâ€™t forget that and thatâ€™s why we need to make sure â€“ particularly when it comes to womenâ€™s health, womenâ€™s sports or indeed spaces â€“ that weâ€™re protecting those rights and places.â€

The rest of Suella Bravermanâ€™s speech saw her condemn protesters at the Kingâ€™s coronation on 6 May, as well as push for tighter immigration laws, and claim white people should not feel â€œcollective guiltâ€ for the UKâ€™s legacy of slavery.

She told the conference: â€œPeople who come here should embrace and respect this country. They must not commit crimes. They may practice any faith or none, and they need to respect everyone elseâ€™s right to do the same.

â€œThey need to learn English and understand British social norms and mores, which is not to say that they cannot enrich and add to our culture.

â€œThe unexamined drive towards multiculturalism as an end in itself, combined with identity politics, is a recipe for communal disaster.â€

The home secretaryâ€™s speech was interrupted by two protesters who claimed to be from Extinction Rebellion, and reportedly questioned Braverman about the governmentâ€™s â€œsmall boatsâ€ policy while being escorted out by security.

Sunak previously backed Bravermanâ€™s plans to speak at NatCon, an event based on evangelical Christian beliefs, which describes its principles as supporting â€œthe traditional family, built around a lifelong bond between a man and a womanâ€.

Braverman will be joined at the conference, which runs until Wednesday (17 May), by Tory MPs Jacob Rees-Mogg and Miriam Cates, and member of the House of Lords, Sir David Frost.

Sunakâ€™s press secretary told Byline Times that â€œministers and members of the party are free to speak at events where they see fitâ€.