Niall Horan announces 2024 tour dates: presale, ticket info and more
Niall Horan has announced details of a huge world tour for 2024 – and this is when tickets go on sale.
The singer-songwriter will take The Show tour to arena venues across the globe.
Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 2 June via ticketmaster.co.uk and ticketmaster.com.
The tour will begin in the UK and Ireland in February, with dates planned for Belfast, Dublin, Birmingham, London, Cardiff and Manchester.
He’ll then head to arenas across Europe, Australia and New Zealand before a huge leg across North America in May and June.
The tour will be in support of his third solo album, The Show, which is due for release on 9 June.
It features the singles “Heaven” and “Meltdown” and marks his first release in three years.
The singer said: “There’s nothing better than watching the crowd sing back to you with all that emotion on their faces and knowing that they’re attaching the song to something meaningful in their own lives.
“To me, that’s always the greatest thing that can ever come from songwriting.”
You can check out the full tour schedule and ticket details for Niall Horan’s tour below.
How to get tickets
In the UK they go on general sale at 10am on 2 June via ticketmaster.co.uk.
Fans who pre-order his upcoming album from the official store will receive access to a presale on 30 May. This will take place from 10am and you’ll receive an email on how to access presale tickets.
For the North American tour dates, tickets will go on general sale at 10am local time on 2 June via ticketmaster.com.
While presales will begin at 10am local time on 30 May. To find out more check your local listing on Ticketmaster.
For the European tour dates, you can find ticket links below.
Niall Horan tour dates
- 21 February – Belfast, UK – SSE Arena Belfast – tickets
- 23 February – Dublin, IE – 3Arena
- 27 February – Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena – tickets
- 1 March – London, UK – OVO Arena Wembley – tickets
- 4 March – Cardiff, UK – Cardiff International Arena – tickets
- 5 March – Manchester, UK – AO Arena – tickets
- 7 March – Antwerp, BE – Lotto Arena – tickets
- 8 March – Paris, FR – Zénith – tickets
- 11 March – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena – tickets
- 12 March – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena – tickets
- 15 March – Stockholm, SE – Hovet Ice Hall – tickets
- 18 March – Lodz, PL – Atlas Arena – tickets
- 20 March – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle – tickets
- 21 March – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum – tickets
- 23 March – Madrid, ES – WiZink Center – tickets
- 26 March – Düsseldorf, DE – PSD Bank Dome – tickets
- 27 March – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome – tickets
- 26 April – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena – tickets
- 28 April – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre – tickets
- 1 May – Sydney, Australia – Quodos Bank Arena – tickets
- 3 May – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena – tickets
- 29 May – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Hard Rock Live – tickets
- 31 May – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre – tickets
- 3 June – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena – tickets
- 7 June – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek – tickets
- 8 June – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live – tickets
- 11 June – Philadelphia, PA – Mann Center for the Performing Arts – tickets
- 14 June – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden – tickets
- 15 June – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center – tickets
- 18 June – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater – tickets
- 19 June – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater – tickets
- 21 June – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center – tickets
- 22 June – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater – tickets
- 25 June – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center – tickets
- 26 June – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center – tickets
- 28 June – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena – tickets
- 7 July – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center – tickets
- 9 July – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre – tickets
- 10 July – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre – tickets
- 12 July – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – tickets
- 16 July – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre – tickets
- 17 July – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP – tickets
- 19 July – Denver, CO – Ball Arena – tickets
- 20 July – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre – tickets
- 23 July – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre – tickets
- 24 July – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater – tickets
- 26 July – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre – tickets
- 27 July – Inglewood, CA – The Kia Forum – tickets
- 30 July – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre – tickets
- 31 July – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre – tickets
