Niall Horan announces 2024 tour dates: presale, ticket info and more

Niall Horan has announced details of a huge world tour for 2024 – and this is when tickets go on sale.

The singer-songwriter will take The Show tour to arena venues across the globe.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 2 June via ticketmaster.co.uk and ticketmaster.com.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The tour will begin in the UK and Ireland in February, with dates planned for Belfast, Dublin, Birmingham, London, Cardiff and Manchester.

He’ll then head to arenas across Europe, Australia and New Zealand before a huge leg across North America in May and June.

The tour will be in support of his third solo album, The Show, which is due for release on 9 June.

It features the singles “Heaven” and “Meltdown” and marks his first release in three years.

The singer said: “There’s nothing better than watching the crowd sing back to you with all that emotion on their faces and knowing that they’re attaching the song to something meaningful in their own lives.

“To me, that’s always the greatest thing that can ever come from songwriting.”

You can check out the full tour schedule and ticket details for Niall Horan’s tour below.

How to get tickets

In the UK they go on general sale at 10am on 2 June via ticketmaster.co.uk.

Fans who pre-order his upcoming album from the official store will receive access to a presale on 30 May. This will take place from 10am and you’ll receive an email on how to access presale tickets.

For the North American tour dates, tickets will go on general sale at 10am local time on 2 June via ticketmaster.com.

While presales will begin at 10am local time on 30 May. To find out more check your local listing on Ticketmaster.

For the European tour dates, you can find ticket links below.

Niall Horan tour dates