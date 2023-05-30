The Idol’s Lily-Rose Depp is dating chart-topping ‘Escapism’ rapper 070 Shake

Lily-Rose Depp’s upcoming Max series The Idol may be proving controversial, but the actor will at least have her partner, rapper 070 Shake, standing firmly by her side.

The 24-year-old daughter of Johnny Depp has been generating headlines for her role as ambitious pop starlet Jocelyn in Euphoria creator Sam Levinson’s upcoming drama, but she’s also proving to be a visible LGBTQ+ role model after publicly confirming her relationship with the chart-topping “Escapism” rapper.

Depp, who will star in The Idol alongside The Weeknd and an array of LGBTQ+ stars including Troye Sivan, Dan Levy and Hari Nef, was recently pictured kissing 070 Shake after returning to Los Angeles from the Cannes Film festival, where the series debuted ahead of its arrival on Max on 4 June, 2023.

While The Idol itself has received a swathe of terrible reviews, with critics branding the sexually-charged series “abusive” and “fatuously graphic”, Depp appears to stay winning off-screen when it comes to her personal life.

Who is Lily-Rose Depp’s girlfriend 070 Shake?

070 Shake, real name Danielle Balbuena, was born in North Bergen, New Jersey and began her steady rise to fame in 2017 after attending North Bergen High School, where she spent her days writing poetry and playing basketball.

Initially part of Jersey collective 070 – a reference to the area zip code – the American-Dominican artist was dubbed a “rising lesbian rapper” by Vogue in 2017, shortly before signing to Kanye West’s record label G.O.O.D Music and Def Jam.

070 Shake released her solo debut EP Glitter in March 2018, and soon afterwards featured on West’s track “Ghost Town”, from his album Ye.

070 Shake performs at Coachella 2023 (Frazer Harrison/Getty)

In 2020, she released her debut studio album Modus Videndi, which was followed by her second studio album You Can’t Kill Me in 2022.

In January 2023, she achieved another milestone after entering the US Billboard Hot 100 with “Escapism” – a hit collaboration with British artist Raye that also topped the charts in the UK.

A month later, in February, she reportedly began dating Lily-Rose Depp.

Lily-Rose Depp isn’t a fan of labels when it comes to her sexuality

Lily-Rose Depp first sparked discussion about her sexuality in 2015 after taking part in an LGBTQ+ charity campaign called “Self Evident Truths”, which saw photographs taken of 10,000 people across the US who do not identify as totally straight.

Her father, Johnny Depp, told the Daily Mail in November of that year: “She’s got thousands of followers on social media, and they were all taken completely by surprise.

“But not me. I already knew because she tells me everything – she’s not afraid to say anything to me. We’re super-tight and I’m very proud of our relationship.”

In February 2016, Lily-Rose Depp addressed ongoing speculation around her sexuality in an interview with Nylon, saying: “That was really misconstrued, the whole thing. A lot of people took it as me coming out, but that’s not what I was trying to do.

Sam Levinson (L) Lily-Rose Depp and Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye (R) attend at Cannes Film Festival. (Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty)

“I was literally doing it just to say that you don’t have to label you sexuality; so many kids these days are not labelling their sexuality and I think that’s so cool…

“If you like something one day then you do, and if you like something else the other day, it’s whatever. You don’t have to label yourself because it’s not set in stone. It’s so fluid.”

Depp, went on to date Timothée Chalamet, who she starred alongside in 2019’s The King, before the pair’s high-profile relationship came to an end in 2021.

She has also been romantically linked with Elvis star Austin Butler and French rapper Yassine Stein.

When did Lily-Rose Depp and 070 Shake start dating?

Lily-Rose Depp and 070 Shake publicly confirmed their relationship on 11 May, 2023, when Depp shared a post on her Instagram story of the two sharing a passionate kiss.

The post’s caption read “4 months with my crush”, indicating that the two started dating in February 2023.

lily-rose depp and (dani) 070 shake pic.twitter.com/TAGmOFRCSv — line (@liIyvogue) May 11, 2023

Since that post was shared, Lily-Rose Depp and 070 Shake have appeared in public together more regularly and posted other photos scattered across social media.

Despite the public displays of affection, Depp has previously stressed that she values privacy in her personal life.

“I think that the value of privacy is something that’s been instilled in me from an early age,” she told Drew Barrymore in 2021. “And growing up in a family like I did, it was always something that was, you know, I always learned the importance of privacy and valuing that and keeping things just for yourself.

“And so that’s something that I’ve carried on into my own career, and that’s really important to me.”

The Idol premieres on Max on 4 June, 2023.