Lily-Rose Depp has opened up about her relationship with rapper and singer 070 Shake, after almost two years together.

The French-American actress broke her silence on her relationship with the American singer, whose real name is Danielle Balbuena, during an interview about the musician’s latest album.

Depp publicly announced their relationship in an Instagram post in May 2023, after they had been together for about four months.

Having previously said little about their time together since then, the couple has now spoken to E! News.

“I feel there’s not enough time in these short interviews to really sum it up. But I’m incredibly proud,” Depp said. “Yeah, she’s incredibly talented.”

Depp, soon to be seen in the reboot of classic vampire movie Nosferatu, described their dynamic as “kind of je ne sais quoi”, adding: “You can’t describe that feeling. But yeah, I’m very happy.”

070 Shake’s new album, Petrichor, was released on Friday (15 November) and has attracted positive reviews. Depp starred in the music video for the album’s lead single, “Winter Baby.”

While Depp – the daughter of Lone Ranger star Johnny Depp and model and singer, Vanessa Paradis – hasn’t hidden her feelings for her girlfriend, she made it clear on The Drew Barrymore Show in 2021 that she values her privacy, especially when it comes to her romantic life.

“The value of privacy is something that’s been instilled in me from an early age,” Depp said. “Growing up in a family like I did… I learnt the importance of privacy and valuing that and keeping things just for yourself.”

The couple have occasionally shared their love for each other on Instagram, including in June 2023 when Depp posted: “Happy birthday, love of my life.”

Depp, who has never publicly labelled her sexuality, also shared a photo of herself and Balbuena on a bus two months later, with the caption: “Me and prince charming.”

Petrichor is out now.

