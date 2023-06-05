As viewers continue to recover from the dramatic and unexpected events of episode five of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8, Heidi N Closet has issued a series of statements on social media.

Warning: Major spoilers follow for episode five of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8.

Viewers were left aghast when fan favourite Heidi sensationally quit the competition during the latest episode after getting into conflict with her fellow queens following the Snatch Game challenge.

After being accused of telling Jimbo that Kandy Muse would eliminate her if given the opportunity, Heidi made the shock decision to leave the workroom for good, telling Kandy backstage: “I need my peace. I need my joy. I’ve lost it here.”

In a confessional, the former season 12 star, who had already threatened to quit in episode three, added: “No amount of money, no £200,000, no £50,000 from the Fame Games is worth my happiness.

Heidi N Closet sensationally chose to sashay away from All Stars 8 following the Snatch Game. (World of Wonder)

“I’ve done what I came here to do. I came here to have fun, show my growth and have a kiki, honey, and I’ve done all that.

“Sometimes you’ve just got to take your own destiny into your own hands.”

Why did Heidi N Closet quit All Stars 8?

Heidi N Closet has taken to Twitter since the episode aired to shed more light on why she quit, as well as her mindset during the competition and in the months since.

Replying to a fan, Heidi put her decision to quit All Stars 8 was down to “mostly mental health” and “how messy the girls were being.”

“I had stopped caring about winning at this point”, she added.

In a series of separate tweets, the queen added that since filming she had dealt with “sadness, depression and anger”, before reminding fans: “I’m not perfect but I’m growing”.

So through out the last 9 months I dealt with sadness, depression, and anger and through that I did make a diss track but THANK U to my amazing partner and group of friends that helped me through that and reminded me about peace and love. I’m not perfect but I’m growing ❤️ — Heidi N Closet (@HeidiNCloset) June 3, 2023

If you’re not happy with something then make the change yourself. That’s what the LGBTQIA+ community has been doing since the first brick was thrown at stonewall and even before — Heidi N Closet (@HeidiNCloset) June 4, 2023

In a follow-up tweet, Heidi continued: “If you’re not happy with something then make the change yourself. That’s what the LGBTQIA+ community has been doing since the first brick was thrown at stonewall and even before.”

The drag superstar, who recently revealed the eye-watering amount she spent on her looks for All Stars 8, added that the music of Beyoncé helped her come to terms with her exit soon after calling it quits.

When I left #Allstars8 about half way home Break My Soul started playing and I knew I had made the right decision!!! I wanna say again thank you all for so much love ❤️❤️❤️ Remember to put yourself first! — Heidi N Closet (@HeidiNCloset) June 4, 2023

“When I left #AllStars8 about half way home Break My Soul started playing and I knew I had made the right decision!!!” she tweeted.

“I wanna say again thank you all for so much love Remember to put yourself first!”

Heidi’s exit from All Stars 8 means that one of Jimbo, Alexis Michelle, Kahanna Montrese, Jaymes Mansfield, Kandy Muse, Jessica Wild and LaLa Ri will claim a place in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

