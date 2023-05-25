All the eliminated All Stars 8 queens’ Fame Games looks so far

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8 features a franchise-first twist that gives fans the power to crown an eliminated queen as winner of the ‘Fame Games’ – so it’s more important than ever to see which looks they would have worn on the runway.

Yes, for the first time in Drag Race herstory, there are two ways to win All Stars.

The first is the traditional method: win challenges, avoid your lipstick being pulled and snatch the crown. With a cast stuffed full of legends like Kandy Muse, Heidi N Closet, Jimbo and Darienne Lake, that definitely won’t be an easy task.

The second way to win is by conquering the mysterious Fame Games and winning $50,000.

What are the Fame Games?

Announced by RuPaul herself at the end of All Stars 8‘s premiere episode, the Fame Games will see eliminated queens compete for a special prize based on the looks they would have worn on the runway each week.

Given mounting viewer concern in recent years over the amount Drag Race queens are spending on looks that may not even be shown on TV, it’s a canny move by producers that gives every queen more time to shine.

Every look from the previously eliminated queen is currently shown at the end of Untucked episodes, airing exclusively on WoW Presents Plus.

The winner will decided by the fans of the show when voting opens on 14 July.

Here are all the eliminated queens Fame Games looks so far, by the episode they would have appeared in:

All Stars 8 Fames Games episode 2: Net Gala runway

Monica Beverly Hillz was eliminated in the premiere episode of All Stars 8, so is the first entry to the Fame Games, shown at the end of episode two‘s Untucked.

She placed 12th on season five in 2013, and although she didn’t snatch the crown her second go around, it’s not over yet. Could she be the Fame Games’ champion?

Let the Fame Games begin! 🎬 @MonicaBHillz serves up Net Gala realness on the main stage. 🕸️✨ #AllStars8 pic.twitter.com/Gv7f0kDaLy — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) May 16, 2023

Episode 3: Legendairy Queen and Fruitie Patootie

Episode two saw Naysha Lopez sashay away – but luckily for us, she’s back alongside Monica Beverly Hillz to play the Fame Games.

Episode three’s Supermarket Ball had the queens present three looks to the judges, including one designed in the Werk Room. Monica and Naysha were no longer in the competition, so only walked in the first two categories of the ball for the Fame Games: Legendairy Queen and Fruitie Patootie.

It's time for the Fame Games runway showcase! 🎬 @MonicaBHillz turns heads in her Legendairy Queens + Fruity Patootie lewks 👠🐮 #AllStars8 pic.twitter.com/a0K2Ey6Q2E — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) May 22, 2023

It's time for the Fame Games runway showcase! 🎬 @NayshaLopez serves up her Legendairy Queens + Fruity Patootie lewks 🍉✨ #AllStars8 pic.twitter.com/mPoyBOdqk8 — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) May 22, 2023

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8 continues on Fridays on Paramount+ in the US and on WOW Presents Plus in the UK and internationally.