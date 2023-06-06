A trans woman from New York has said she’s been left with “trauma” after her colleague was charged with slapping her in the face, in a changing room.

Bus driver Nana Mangual, 36, has spoken for the first time after her Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) colleague, Sonia Rivera, 60, was charged.

The alleged assault happened inside a women’s changing room at the Eastchester bus depot in the Bronx borough of the city.

Mangual told news outlet PIX 11 the incident has caused her to develop post-traumatic stress disorder.

Rivera, of Calhoun Avenue, in the Bronx, has been charged with hate crime, third-degree assault and second-degree aggravated harassment.

Following a plea of not guilty on 20 April, Rivera was granted an adjournment in contemplation of dismissal on 1 June.

Mangual claimed the assault happened after she took a shower and began to get dressed. She alleges that Rivera shouted at her to turn down the gospel music she was playing. She recorded the incident on her phone.

“She told me I need to use the men’s room. When she realised I was recording, she turned around and physically attacked me,” she told PIX 11.

“I couldn’t get this trauma incident out of my head.”

‘I didn’t deserve this’

Mangual said she hasn’t returned to work following the incident and has received no help from her employers.

“I didn’t deserve this,” she said.

The Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information confirmed to PinkNews that the incident occurred on 17 March and was reported to the police three days later.

“A 36-year-old female was slapped in the face after a verbal dispute… sustained minor injuries and refused medical attention,” a spokesperson said.

Speaking to the New York Post, an MTA spokesperson said: “[We do] not tolerate violence or discrimination of any kind in the workplace and takes allegations of this nature very seriously. Given this matter is currently under investigation, we are unable to comment further at this time.”

PinkNews has contacted the MTA for comment.