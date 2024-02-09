Laverne Cox among 40 ‘legendary’ women to grace iconic British Vogue cover

Laverne Cox has once again solidified her ‘it girl’ status by appearing in a jaw-dropping British Vogue cover celebrating 40 “legendary” women.

The transgender actor and trailblazing activist is no stranger to making waves, whether it’s carving out iconic characters – like Sophia Burset in Orange Is The New Black and Kacy Duke in Inventing Anna – or receiving medals, awards, and honorary doctorates for her work to spread awareness of transgender culture.

Laverne Cox is among the 40 legendary women who graced the cover of British Vogue this month. (Getty)

It’s no wonder, then, that she was among British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful’s top 40 chosen cover stars for his final cover.

Bidding farewell to one of the most coveted roles in fashion journalism after six-and-a-half years, Enninful explained how he and his team managed to get 40 of the most booked and busy women in the world into one room for a cover shoot like no other, and how he decided who would get the invite.

“It was clear to all of us on the team that no one woman could or should encapsulate these past few years for the magazine,” Enninful writes.

“What we needed was a group, to lean into the power of the collective to bring to life what I hope has been a daring, disruptive, and evolutionary period in Vogue’s history.

You may like to watch

“They also – by dint of extraordinary impact, the force of personality, style, and influence – needed to have reached beyond fashion and culture to change the fabric of society in the 2020s, in ways small and large and always positive.”

Alongside Laverne Cox, Enninful chose equally impactful superstars like Victoria Beckham, Jane Fonda, Oprah Winfrey, Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, Salma Hayek Pinault, Rina Sawayama, Jodie Comer, Serena Williams, Cynthia Erivo, Gigi Hadid, Simone Ashley, and Anya Taylor-Joy – to name but a few.

By some miracle, all 40 of Enninful’s choices made it to one studio in New York on the same day at the same time and were just as happy and starstruck to be there as anyone else.

Sharing some snaps from the earth-shattering photoshoot, Laverne Cox took to Instagram to celebrate.

“I still can’t believe this happened,” she wrote. “Thank you @edward_enninful for seeing me, including me, for 6 revolutionary years as Editor in Chief of @britishvogue. You are a true genius and visionary.”

This isn’t Laverne Cox’s first time on the cover of British Vogue, though.

The actress made her British Vogue debut back in 2019, making history as the magazine’s first Black trans cover girl.

She had appeared as part of Megan Markle’s guest-edit edition of British Vogue, under the headline “Forces of Change”, in which Markle hand-picked a number of inspiring women to grace the cover.

Cox appeared alongside the likes of Greta Thunberg, Jacinda Ardern, and Sinead Burke.

It’s only February and 2024 has already been a big year for Laverne Cox. Not only has she already snagged a British Vogue cover, but she stunned as an on-camera host on the red carpet at this year’s Grammy Awards.

What a spectacular way to kick off the year. Not that we’re surprised!