SEVENTEEN tease details of headline world tour dates.

K-pop stars SEVENTEEN have teased details of a world tour – and this is everything we know so far.

During a press conference held for the release of their album, 17 Is Right Here, the K-pop group announced plans for a world tour.

On 29 April during the conference, they teased that it would begin in late 2024 and that they will be heading to North America as part of the tour.

Their currently nearing the end of their Follow Tour, which has stopped off in South Korea, Thailand, Philippines and China.

They’ll finish up the run with four stadium shows across Japan in May, with fans hoping for a world tour announcement after it’s wrapped.

SEVENTEEN previously toured across North America as part of their Ode to You and Be The Sun tours in 2020 and 2022, headlining arenas in the US and Canada.

The group were planning to tour Europe as part of the Ode to You Tour, with dates set for London, Paris, Berlin and Madrid.

However they were forced to cancel the shows due to the global pandemic. So fans in Europe will be hoping for their first ever tour dates in the continent as part of the upcoming announcement.

SEVENTEEN also promised a “jam-packed” year ahead with “endless content” to be expected from the group, as reported by NME.

Their recently released compilation album, 17 Is Right Here features four new songs, “Maestro”, “Lalali”, “Spell” and “Cheers to youth”.

The tracks are joined by Korean-language versions of their Japanese singles, including “Fallin’ Flower” and “24H”.

While the second disc features 20 of the boyband’s singles, spanning from their 2015 debut “Adore U” to their latest track “God of Music”.

Others that appear on the album include “Very Nice”, “Left & Right” and “Super”, and itfollows up their 2023 mini album, Seventeenth Heaven.

We’ll keep this article updated with the latest news, and you can also check out Ticketmaster and Live Nation’s K-pop social channel.