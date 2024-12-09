Katy Perry announces European leg of her 'Lifetimes Tour'.

Katy Perry has announced details of European tour dates for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer will take the Lifetimes Tour to venues across Europe in October in support of the album of the same name.

She will head to Antwerp on 16 October and perform at arenas in Copenhagen, Berlin, Cologne, Paris, Budapest, Krakow and Prague across the month.

The tour will be in support seventh studio album, 143, which features the tracks “Lifetimes”, “Woman’s World” and “I’m His, He’s Mine”.

Fans can also expect to hear some of her biggest hits during the show, including the likes of “Teenage Dream”, “Roar”, “I Kissed a Girl” and “Firework”.

THE LIFETIMES TOUR

EUROPE ♥️



Get ticket info at https://t.co/VoZK5zdbbA pic.twitter.com/RIbJUz2kEK — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) December 9, 2024

The news of the European leg of the tour follows up previously announced dates in Australia, South America, Canada and the UK.

She’ll kick off the tour in Mexico City in April and head to the likes of Monterrey, Sydney, Melbourne, Perth and Santiago across the summer.

The Canadian tour dates include shows in Vancouver, Montreal, Toronto and Quebec next July and August.

While the UK leg of the tour begins in October and includes two nights at London’s O2 Arena, after more dates were added due to demand.

Ahead of Katy Perry tickets going on sale for her Europe tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.

How do I get tickets?

They go on general sale at 10am local time on 13 December via eventim.de / ticketmaster.be / ticketmaster.dk / ticketmaster.pl / ticketmaster.cz / ticketmaster.fr.

A number of presales are taking place across the week via Live Nation. You can find out more information at katyperry.com/live. Select your local listing for your presale link and find out the time and dates for on-sale.