Guns N' Roses announce 2025 UK and European tour dates.

Guns N’ Roses have announced details of a headline UK and European tour for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets.

The legendary rock icons will headline stadiums and festivals throughout the summer, with special guests Public Enemy, Rival Sons and Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter.

Billed as the Because What You Want & What You Get Are Two Completely Different Things show, the European leg is part of a previously confirmed world tour for 2025.

Because what you want N' what you get are two completely different things.

Nightrain pre-sale: tomorrow 9am local

On-sale: Friday 9am local pic.twitter.com/n82M88v2wM — Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) December 9, 2024

They’ll head to venues in Istanbul, Coimbra, Munich, Birmingham, Stockholm, Warsaw, Sofia, Vienna and Luxembourg City as well as London’s Wembley Stadium.

The group will also perform at festivals including Firenze Rocks in Florence and Rock For People in Czech Reupublic.

Fans can expect to hear material from their back catalogue including classics “Paradise City”, “Welcome to the Jungle”, “Nightrain” and “Sweet Child o’ Mine” to name a few.

Ahead of Guns N’ Roses tickets going on sale for their UK and European tour, you can find out everything you need to know below.

How do I get Guns N’ Roses tickets?

They go on general sale at 9am local time on 13 December via ticketmaster.co.uk / ticketmaster.es / ticketmaster.it / ticketmaster.de / ticketmaster.cz / ticketmaster.dk / ticketmaster.no / ticketmaster.se / ticketmaster.fi / ticketmaster.pl.

A fan Nightrain presale takes place from 9am on 10 December. Members will see their unique presale code displayed on gunsnroses.com/tour after logging into their account. If you’re not a member you can sign up here.

For other presales and ticket information, you can check your local listing below.