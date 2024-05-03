Gottmik’s iconic Snatch Game performance as Paris Hilton is the stuff of Drag Race legend, but she says her upcoming All Stars 9 character will be “extremely different.”

IN an exclusive video interview with Entertainment Weekly, Gottmik said: “You’re going to die. You’re going to die. It’s extremely different than Paris. Like, it couldn’t be further from Paris!”

Consider us already dead! But who is the opposite of Paris Hilton? Someone who wears black instead of pink, has dark hair instead of blonde tresses… and instead of being an LGBTQ+ ally, actually hates the gays? Some kind of bigoted goth, maybe? A right-wing version of Morticia Addams?

In the Entertainment Weekly interview, Gottmik explains that she initially struggled to choose a celebrity to portray on All Stars 9.

“I was trying to think of people that were similar vibes, because this dumb blonde thing kind of works for me,” Gottmik recalls, hinting that she thought about portraying Kim Kardashian or Lindsay Lohan.

“This time it almost made me more nervous because I’m not a celebrity impersonator. Like, okay, I did so well the first time, what am I going to do? What celebrity could I do even close to that? Who’s obscure but not obscure. It was hard to figure it out,” Gottmik added.

The Paris Hilton performance will be quite hard to top, to be fair.

It’s even more impressive given how worried Gottmik was about taking part in Snatch Game at all.

In the Entertainment Weekly video she says: “That was crazy because I remember the first day of season 13 they were like, ‘What do you not want to do?’ I was like, ‘Oh, anything comedy related, count me out.’ Snatch Game, I would literally rather die. Like, I can not do this.”

Gottmik explained that she just went “full-on method acting” to prepare for the performance: “I would literally come home from set and sit in the shower and I’d be like, ‘That’s hot,’ freaking out, I’d be so terrified. I just remember the second it was announced that it was Snatch Game day, I was in character. Before the cameras were even on I had people laughing.”

That’s commitment for you. It’s safe to say that we absolutely can’t wait to find out who Gottmik is going to play in the All Stars 9 Snatch Game.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 1-8 are available to stream on WOW Presents Plus in the UK and internationally. All Stars 9 premieres on 17 May.